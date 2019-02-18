Parliament: Foreign workers who install consumer goods from overseas retailers must have work pass

SINGAPORE - All foreign workers who install consumer goods such as furniture and air-conditioning from overseas retailers must hold a valid work pass, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said on Monday (Feb 18).

This helps to ensure that all businesses are operating on a level playing field here.

She was responding to a question from Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) on whether such overseas retailers are allowed to employ foreign labour to install these goods without the requisite permits, and what enforcement measures are in place.

"We take this seriously. We take several hundred employers of these illegal workers to task every year," said Ms Teo.

"And if there is any reason to suspect that such overseas retailers are indeed flouting the rules, please let us know so we can take action."

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, illegal workers can be fined a maximum of $20,000, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has also taken action to bar such illegal workers from entering and working in Singapore for up to two years.

Anyone with information on such illegal workers should report to MOM. Information can be found on the ministry's website.