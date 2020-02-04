Parliament Briefs: 2% of retired PRs are denied permit renewal

2% of retired PRs are denied permit renewal

Only 2 per cent of the 52,400 retired Singapore permanent residents who applied to renew their re-entry permits in the past five years were rejected, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling yesterday.

The rejections, at a rate similar to those of 2010 to 2014, were largely due to prolonged absence from Singapore or the lack of family roots here.

Replying to Nominated MP Walter Theseira, Ms Sun said such permits are generally granted to retired PRs in recognition of their past contributions to Singapore.

535 vehicles turned away over unpaid fines

More than 500 vehicles from Malaysia have been barred from entering Singapore over unpaid traffic, parking or vehicular emissions fines.

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said Singapore had put in place a new rule in April last year to deny such vehicles entry.

As of Jan 26, 535 vehicles have been turned away at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, he added.

Mr Yee Chia Hsing (Chua Chu Kang GRC) had raised concerns that photos have been circulating online of foreign-registered vehicles with many fines on their windscreens.

He said this gave the impression that Malaysian vehicles could evade fines without any consequences.

Responding, Mr Lee said such vehicles can also be clamped or towed away by the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority if they are spotted at public carparks.

This is so that "their owners will step forward to settle the outstanding fines", he added.