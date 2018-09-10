Parliament: Bill tabled to allow the High Court and Court of Appeal to issue orders to restrain vexatious litigants

SINGAPORE - The Supreme Court will be able to issue orders to stop a litigant from filing further documents in matters that have insufficient grounds to proceed, if a Bill to amend the Supreme Court of Judicature Act is passed.

The proposed changes will give the High Court and Court of Appeal greater powers to control vexatious proceedings, which include issuing different types of civil restraint orders to address varying degrees of vexatious conduct.

The Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment No. 2) Bill was tabled by Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong in Parliament on Monday (Sept 10).

In a statement, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said the proposed changes would introduce a more nuanced approach to restrain a vexatious litigant, taking into account the facts of each case.

It would give the courts the power to stay the proceedings and order that no further documents be filed by a party, if the filing of documents is vexatious or for an improper purpose.

In a statement, MinLaw said the amendments seek to enhance and improve court processes.