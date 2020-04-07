Parliament: Almost 30 per cent drop in daily smoking offences in Orchard Road in past year

SINGAPORE - The number of smoking offences in Orchard Road has fallen from 21 cases daily on April 1 last year, to around 15 per day currently, said Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor on Tuesday (April 7).

She was responding to a question in Parliament from Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who asked for an update on the implementation of the smoking ban in Orchard Road, which came into force on Jan 1 last year.

The Orchard Road no-smoking zone was implemented as part of the Government's efforts to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

Smokers can light up only in designated smoking areas (DSAs) within the zone.

"An advisory approach was adopted in the first three months of the implementation, to give the public sufficient time to adjust to the smoking prohibition.

"A daily average of 735 advisories were issued to offenders between January to March 2019. With greater public awareness, this number fell sharply when enforcement started on April 1, 2019," said Dr Khor.

"The number of recorded offences decreased from 21 cases per day on April 1, 2019 to around 15 cases per day at present."

That represents a drop of 28 per cent.

Dr Khor said that the National Environment Agency (NEA) works with the Orchard Road Business Association to ensure the sufficient provision of DSAs within Orchard Road, which is a relatively large area with numerous commercial premises.

"There are now more than 15 DSAs in the NSZ (no-smoking zone) spaced about 100m to 200m apart," she said, calling that figure "currently sufficient".

She explained that the DSAs are located in less conspicuous locations away from the main pedestrian thoroughfare, to ensure that smoking is contained and not done in clear view of passers-by.

This will help protect public health and avoid normalising smoking.

"NEA will continue to monitor the ground situation and review the location of DSAs, if necessary."

Mr Yong also raised the issue that smokers have moved away from the no-smoking zone, to light up at the residential estates on its fringes, bringing disamenities to residents there.

He said smokers have been congregating at spots such as along Nutmeg Road and Jalan Lada Puteh, even shifting dustbins to create their own smoking corners.

In response, Dr Khor said that the NEA is aware of the issue.

While smoking outside the boundary of the no-smoking zone is not prohibited, Dr Khor said the NEA has sent enforcement officers to the affected areas to monitor the situation, and also to take action against anyone committing public health offences such as littering of cigarette butts.

"We have also sought to relocate any litter bins around the area further away from the residential premises, so that they (smokers) do not congregate near to the residential homes.

"We've also engaged the service provider in that area to step up the cleaning frequency to ensure the cleanliness of the area," she added.