Parliament: All patients on recalled high blood pressure drug to get alternative by end-June

SINGAPORE - More than half of the patients affected by the recall of three brands of high blood pressure medicine containing losartan have been switched to alternatives, and the rest are expected to receive the safer medicine by end-June, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min told Parliament on Wednesday (May 8).

He said stocks of losartan and other high blood pressure medicine in the same class are expected to stabilise by July 1.

"We would like to reassure all patients that we have sufficient stocks of alternatives as well as losartan that is not contaminated with nitrosamines," said Dr Lam, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had recalled Hyperten, Losagen and Losartas in March after they were found to contain higher than acceptable amounts of nitrosamine impurity.

Exposure to nitrosamines at higher quantities over a long-term period may potentially increase the risk of cancer.

Dr Lam said the immediate health risk posed by the impurity was assessed to be low and patients who were prescribed the affected brands were advised not to stop taking their medicine, as doing so could pose a greater health risk.

He was replying to Nominated MP Irene Quay who had asked about the HSA's drug testing process and the steps taken by the Health Ministry in response to the recall.

Dr Lam said that the HSA's standards, checks and processes are similar to those adopted by regulatory bodies in Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States, and that generic medicines are subjected to the same regulations.

"The routine tests required of the manufacturers are based on known impurities that may be generated during the manufacturing process, as it is not practical to exhaustively test for all types of impurities," Dr Lam said.

In the case of losartan, the required tests did not previously include checking for nitrosamines, as such impurities were not expected to be generated, he said, adding that this approach is similar to those adopted by the US, Canada and Europe.

Since the recall, the HSA has been working with suppliers and international regulatory agencies to determine the cause of contamination, and to formulate measures to eliminate the nitrosamines in the medium to longer term.

"HSA will continue to monitor the quality and safety of these medicines to safeguard public health," said Dr Lam.