PAP will continue to adapt to nation's changing needs

As Singapore's society evolves and its needs change, the People's Action Party (PAP) will respond and adapt as it has always done, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

Setting out how successive generations of PAP leaders have developed their own leadership styles and policy priorities, he said he expects the party's fourth-generation leadership will have to do the same.

"My successors will have to do things in their own, different ways too," PM Lee said. "Establish their own standing, and build their own bonds with the next generation."

The 4G leaders have been doing this for some time, and are now conducting the SG Together conversations to get Singaporeans' thoughts on how to take the country forward, he added. "They want to accommodate this growing desire of Singaporeans not only to be heard, but to be involved."

He pointed out the PAP had "not stayed on top all these years by being static, but by adapting to (Singapore's) evolving society and changing needs".

Led by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first-generation leaders governed in a "direct, no-nonsense way" which Singaporeans today would probably find hard and uncompromising.

"You read the old speeches - the directness, the force of the language - it makes you sit back and say: 'God, could we say that today, in a different way?'" PM Lee said. "The truths are the same; the presentation has to change with the zeitgeist."

Mr Lee Kuan Yew's successor, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, had a different touch. His team worked to bring people together and build a societal consensus on the next lap of Singapore's growth.

This was a contrast to Mr Lee Kuan Yew's approach, but it was appropriate for his generation of Singaporeans, and Mr Goh made it work, PM Lee noted.

His own team is like neither of its predecessors, and has found its own way to engage Singaporeans, he said. "We have gone through many ups and downs together over the last 16 years, and adapted and changed policies to meet the new needs of the population.

"By now, Singaporeans all know what I am like, and how I work. They have always given me strong support. And together, we have taken Singapore another step forward."

The PAP has a "special responsibility" to make the system work and provide the leadership Singapore deserves, the Prime Minister added.

This responsibility is shared by no other political party, as the PAP is inextricably linked with the country's founding, history and development.

Together with the party, Mr Lee Kuan Yew pledged that Singapore would always be a multiracial nation when it left Malaysia and became independent, Dr Goh Keng Swee decided on national service and helped to build the Singapore Armed Forces into the respected force it is today, and Mr S. Rajaratnam penned the national Pledge, PM Lee said.

"We built this place together with Singaporeans," he added. "These are among the reasons why the PAP has won every election since independence. Singaporeans have trusted us, and we have never let them down."