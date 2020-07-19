PAP vote share unlikely to exceed 65% with more opposition voices

The strong desire among Singaporeans for more opposition voices in Parliament means the PAP is unlikely to exceed a 65 per cent share of the popular vote in future elections, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

But while this "major trend" means subsequent general elections will only get tougher for the People's Action Party, it will aim for "at least the upper end of the 60 to 65 per cent range" of votes, he said.

The recently concluded election has shown that voters' desire for political opposition is strong, and that desire for checks and balances to a PAP Government is "permanent", Mr Wong told activists in a live-streamed speech from the party headquarters in Bedok.

"Even those who prefer the PAP as government would vote tactically for the opposition where it is credible," he said of the party's preliminary assessment of the results of the July 10 general election.

On the elected opposition, he said: "It is here to stay, and we must be prepared for this new reality: For now, Singaporeans want to see the PAP in power, but they also want a credible opposition to check on the PAP."

A reasonable expectation for the PAP in the recent general election would have been around 64 to 65 per cent of the vote share, or somewhere between the outcomes of the general elections in 2011 and 2015.

The PAP got its lowest vote share since independence, 60.1 per cent, in the 2011 General Election.

Mr Wong said it would be difficult for the PAP to achieve the 69.9 per cent vote share it got in the 2015 General Election or the 75.3 per cent it managed in the 2001 General Election, two elections that were "outliers" to the historical trend.

The 2015 General Election was Singapore's SG50 milestone and the year founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew died, while the 2001 General Election was called soon after the Sept 11 terrorist attacks in the United States and amid a recession.

The remaining seven of the nine elections since and including the one in 1984 saw the PAP get between 60 per cent and 66.6 per cent of the votes, with about 63 per cent or less in four.

This means the PAP's vote share of 61.2 per cent this year was "not a very good result but it is within the range of expectations, and we've been here before", said Mr Wong.

The overall results made it clear that voters want the PAP in charge, and the opposition explicitly reassured voters they were not aiming to replace the PAP. "We were up against a major trend that has been there for many years, and that is a desire to have more opposition in Parliament to check the PAP, to have more diversity of views and debate on policy alternatives," he said.

The PAP will work to win back the four per cent - or roughly 100,000 voters - who swung away from it this election, said Mr Wong.

He told activists the PAP had to argue for what it believes in, and keep on winning the trust and support from a new generation of voters.

"Remember, the right to leadership cannot be inherited. Just because the PAP has governed Singapore since independence doesn't mean that it always will govern Singapore throughout," he said.

"We must continue to strive to win the trust of our people and we must prove that we can govern well. Then we can develop a stable political balance and the PAP can continue winning future elections."

"Now that we have put the election behind us and elected a strong team to represent Singaporeans, let us stay focused on doing our best for Singapore and Singaporeans," added Mr Wong. "We have five years to overcome the problems, consolidate on the ground and show voters what we can do."