Singapore GE2020: PAP unveils plans for healthcare services, infrastructure improvements in West Coast

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party unveiled plans on July 3 to improve West Coast GRC over the next five years.

During a walkabout on Friday (July 3), Mr Ang Wei Neng, one of the five PAP candidates for the GRC, announced his plans for Nanyang in Jurong West, including providing healthcare services and infrastructure improvements.

The plans include a free medical tele-consulting service for 1,000 lower-income Nanyang residents, and a medical escort service for vulnerable elderly living alone, said Mr Ang, who is expected to serve in the Nanyang ward if elected.

The one-year tele-consulting scheme is meant for residents with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards. Those who need medicine can also have it delivered to their homes for free. Registration for the scheme closes on July 31.

Speaking to reporters at Jurong West Street 91, the 53-year-old candidate, said that the scheme was not cheap, but if it proved popular, there were plans to get more donors to expand the scheme to the rest of West Coast GRC.

His running mates in West Coast GRC are Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, two-term MP Foo Mee Har and new face Rachel Ong.

In terms of infrastructure, Mr Ang, who is chief executive of ComfortDelGro Taxi, said residents have told him that the area was a bit dated. He said he was confident of getting resources to spruce up the area if he was elected, adding that covered walkways were a popular request.

Friday's plans for Nanyang comes days after the PAP team contesting West Coast GRC released its manifesto for the GRC, which highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects such as MRT stations, covered linkways, cycling paths, and Silver Zones to make roads safer for the elderly.

There are more than 2,000 Housing Board homes in three upcoming precincts - West Coast Link, Boon Lay Glade, and Jurong West Jewel - as well as more than 150 upcoming community improvement projects, such as fitness corners, playgrounds, and community gardens.

Asked about his ground efforts, Mr Ang, who moved from the adjacent Jurong GRC, said he has been trying to visit as many blocks as possible since the second phase of Singapore's reopening from the circuit breaker started about two weeks ago.

The same goes for Mr Desmond Lee, who also moved from Jurong GRC and has been covering about 10 blocks a day, he added.

Asked what he thought about the closely watched contest in West Coast against the Progress Singapore Party's Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Ang said his focus is on programmes and infrastructure that can benefit residents.

"So the emphasis is how to help residents, help them voice their concerns, and they will decide."