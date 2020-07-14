PAP team thanks Sengkang residents for support

Members of the People's Action Party (PAP) team that lost in Sengkang GRC were out yesterday morning to thank residents and supporters in the constituency. In pictures posted on Facebook, the team, helmed by labour chief Ng Chee Meng (second from left) and including Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min (beside him), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin (far left), as well as first-time candidate Raymond Lye (far right), a lawyer, was seen greeting residents and having a drink at one of the coffee shops in the area. Calling it an emotional walkabout, Dr Lam, who was former MP for Sengkang West SMC, also thanked residents for the great memories in a post on Facebook. The PAP team lost to a Workers' Party's team led by lawyer He Ting Ru. The opposition team, which includes first-time candidates Jamus Lim, Louis Chua and Raeesah Khan, garnered 52.13 per cent of the votes.