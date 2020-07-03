PAP team says it'll set up Sengkang town council in 3 months

PAP candidates contesting in Sengkang GRC have said they will set up a new town council within three months if they are elected in the July 10 polls.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who is leading the People's Action Party (PAP) team in a face-off against the Workers' Party (WP), noted that the areas in the new group representation constituency are served by two town councils at the moment.

Anchorvale is covered by Ang Mo Kio Town Council, while Compassvale and Rivervale fall under Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

Creating a new Sengkang Town Council would help them to "know residents' requirements much more intimately", said Mr Ng, 51, in a virtual press conference yesterday. He did not say where the town council would be located.

Fellow candidate Raymond Lye, a lawyer with more than 20 years of town council experience, would be in charge of setting it up.

"We aim to be more responsive and more focused in terms of the services for our residents," said Mr Lye, 54, adding that residents the team spoke to said they liked the idea.

Mr Ng and Mr Lye are part of the PAP's four-member team for the new Sengkang GRC. The other two are Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, 41, who has moved from Sembawang GRC, and Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, 50, whose former Sengkang West single seat has been partly absorbed into Sengkang GRC.

The team noted that the town council would, together with government agencies, introduce more amenities, such as playgrounds, fitness zones, barrier-free access routes, covered linkways and community gardens. Lifts would also be upgraded with better safety features.

They added that they will seek residents' feedback while crafting their plans for the town, dubbing this approach "Sengkang Together".

"We want to co-create this development of the town," said Dr Lam, adding that the team will look at infrastructure as well as programmes for different demographics.

Sengkang GRC is shaping up to be a hot battleground in the election.

The PAP is up against a WP team comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, 37, economics associate professor Jamus Lim, 44, social enterprise founder Raeesah Khan, 26, and equity research analyst Louis Chua, 33.

Mr Ng declined to say what he thought of his WP opponents and their proposals.

Responding to an observation that the PAP's Sengkang team seemed more focused on local issues than national ones, Mr Ng said he wants to "bring national policies into the neighbourhood" and give residents a better understanding of existing schemes - from professional conversion programmes to enhanced absentee payroll support.

Mr Amrin said the PAP candidates have had experience running town councils, and "would provide a certain measure of confidence to our residents that the town council administration will be properly done, (and) funds will be responsibly used".

The new Sengkang GRC, which has more than 120,000 voters, was formed by taking the Pasir Ris-Punggol ward of Sengkang Central and combining it with the single seat of Punggol East and part of Sengkang West SMC. The four-member constituency would have four main areas, Mr Ng added.

These areas would be known as Sengkang West, Sengkang East, Sengkang Central and Sengkang North and be helmed by Dr Lam, Mr Lye, Mr Amrin and Mr Ng respectively, should they win the vote.

On some residents' concerns that the town could get more crowded, Mr Ng said Sengkang has open spaces, for example near the river along Anchorvale.

"We are flanked by two very nice rivers, with very good NParks (National Parks Board) works to make living enjoyable. Sengkang Central is sandwiched in the middle, and we will see how we can make the environment more green, and more liveable, even if there are new BTOs (Build-To-Order flats)."

Yesterday evening, Mr Ng and the PAP's team for Sengkang GRC greeted residents at a hawker centre in the constituency.

Asked for his comments about the televised debate on Wednesday where WP candidate Jamus Lim received online plaudits for his performance, Mr Ng said that he was currently focused on the immediate work that needed to be done in the constituency.

"My focus is always on my residents. So, I will let the democratic process take its own course," he said.

He also noted that policy debates have been taking place even outside the election process.

"It's important to debate national policies, yes... besides the short-term election process, we have done many of these in Parliament. We have done many of these other settings. So, let me concentrate on how I can serve Sengkang residents best."

The WP's Sengkang team was also out in the same area yesterday evening, although the two parties did not cross paths.

The WP candidates first greeted residents at Renjong LRT station before going to a nearby coffee shop to talk to residents.

Prof Lim, who was joined by Mr Chua and Ms Khan, handed out fliers to commuters and diners.

They declined to speak to the media.