PAP manifesto - Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future - summed up in 10 parts

The People's Action Party (PAP) has unveiled its manifesto for the general election, entitled Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future.

Here is a summary of key points in the 10 areas it covers:

FACING THE CRISIS OF A LIFETIME TOGETHER

Singapore has weathered many crises - separation from Malaysia in 1965; British withdrawal in the 1970s; recession in the 1980s; Asian financial crisis in the 1990s; 9/11; Sars and the global financial crisis in the 2000s.

Covid-19 is the most dangerous public health and economic crisis in over a generation.

The PAP will work with Singaporeans to bring everyone safely through the storm. It has clear plans for Singapore's future beyond the crisis, and will invest in people, rebuild the economy and strengthen society.

STAYING SAFE AND HEALTHY TOGETHER

Healthcare professionals and front-line agencies will be equipped to provide excellent healthcare for all, with $20 billion allocated to the Ministry of Health in recent Budgets.

Covid-19 testing and tracing capabilities, and investments in R&D for treatment and vaccines will be ramped up. There will be access to protective items, such as masks for all, new norms of safe interaction and improved public hygiene.

There will be more migrant worker housing with improved standards. Health clearance of migrant workers will be completed so they can return safely to work.

CREATING JOBS AND ACQUIRING SKILLS TOGETHER

Jobs are a top priority. There are wage subsidies to protect workers from the immediate impact of Covid-19, income relief for the self-employed, financial assistance for retrenched workers.

No effort will be spared to protect and create jobs for Singaporeans. They will be equipped to take advantage of growth sectors and new opportunities through the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Workers aged 40 to 60 will get extra SkillsFuture credits and subsidised reskilling programmes. Employers will get special incentives for hiring them.

Seniors, young job seekers, lower-wage workers and workers with disabilities will benefit from the Senior Employment Credit, re-employment grants and job redesigns, structured traineeships, enhanced Workfare support, extended Progressive Wage Model and Enabling Employment Credit.

TRANSFORMING AND GROWING THE ECONOMY TOGETHER

Businesses are receiving help to manage cash flow, costs and credit, with new laws on rental relief. Extra help is being given to hardest-hit sectors like aviation, hotels, tourism and retail.

Preparations for a post-Covid-19 economy include plans to speed up digital transformation, Transformation and Growth Packages, SMEs Go Digital grants and SkillsFuture Enterprise Credits.

There will be green lanes set up for safe travel with other countries, expanded trade networks to seek out new markets, and more diverse sources of food and essential supplies.

PROVIDING CARE AND SUPPORT TOGETHER

Families received help with expenses when the economy was shut down through cash payouts to parents and seniors, and utilities credits.

They will get continued help with costs of living through the Care and Support Package, enhanced housing grants, subsidies for transport, education and healthcare.

There will be enhanced subsidies so pre-schools are as affordable as primary schools, with more places and higher quality.

There will also be more schools to cater to children with special education needs, and these will be more affordable.

There will also be more work and care options for such students beyond age 18.

Students from vulnerable backgrounds will get more support and guidance. Home-based learning will be made an integral part of education. Education reforms will be sped up, including more inter-disciplinary learning in higher education with lifelong learning in specialised areas.

Seniors will have more community-support networks, free entry to public gyms and pools, more financial security in retirement with the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme and enhanced Silver Support.

The polyclinic network will be expanded from 20 today to 32 by 2030.

To fund the healthcare needs of an ageing population, the goods and services tax (GST) will have to go up from 7 per cent to 9 per cent some time in the next term of government, but not before 2022.

To help Singaporeans cope with the GST hike, a $6 billion Assurance Package will pay for it for five years for most households and 10 years for lower-income households.

GST will continue to be absorbed by the Government on publicly subsidised healthcare and education, and there will be social assistance for those who need more help.

BUILDING A STRONG AND RESILIENT SOCIETY TOGETHER

The social compact will be strengthened through improved social safety nets, communities of care, digital inclusion and mental wellness.

There will be more support for social service agencies, through increased funding and matching of donations, as well as helping them transform their operations.

To boost financial resilience, almost $100 billion has been injected through four Budgets. The Government will continue to exercise financial prudence and replenish the reserves when it is able to do so to safeguard future generations.

LIVING SUSTAINABLY TOGETHER

Sustainability will be a way of life. Singapore will produce more clean energy by deploying more solar panels on building rooftops and reservoirs, reducing greenhouse emissions, and planting one million trees and new mangrove areas to preserve its carbon sinks.

There will be more nature in the city, with another 200ha of nature parks and 140ha of city parks and gardens over the next five years.

Coastal and inland flood protection against climate change and rising seas will be enhanced.

Local food production will be significantly scaled up, as will be long-term production capabilities for essential supplies.

BUILDING OUR CITY TOGETHER

Covid-19 will slow down, but not put an end to plans to develop Singapore - like the Tuas Megaport, Smart Nation and 5G network, Greater Southern Waterfront and Paya Lebar redevelopment, and rail networks.

CREATING A NEW FUTURE TOGETHER

Covid-19 has forced a global pause and reset. At this critical moment in human history, Singapore has a unique opportunity to reshape and redesign for the future.

The 4G leaders had earlier launched the Singapore Together movement for deeper partnership between the Government and Singaporeans to come up with plans for the country.

It will work with Singaporeans to chart a new direction for the country to emerge stronger as an economy, as a society and as a people.

OVERCOMING CRISIS TOGETHER

Singapore will face the storm of a century with unity, resilience, solidarity and fortitude. The PAP will work with Singaporeans to seize new opportunities, reshape the future and build a sparkling city of tomorrow, emerging stronger from the crisis.

This, and more, will be done "because we have the Singapore spirit and each other".

The full manifesto can be found at pap.org.sg