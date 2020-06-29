Singapore GE2020: Opposition parties fan out across S'pore on weekend before Nomination Day

Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang yesterday returned to his old stomping ground in Hougang to meet residents, in his first public appearance since he had a bad fall in April.

Mr Low was joined by the single-member constituency's incumbent WP MP Png Eng Huat and Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan, 49, whom the WP has said it will be fielding as its candidate there in the July 10 election.

In a video posted on Facebook by Mr Tan yesterday, the trio are seen greeting residents at a bus stop in Hougang.

Mr Low had injured his head in a fall on April 30.

The 63-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and was discharged after 21 days.

After the walkabout, the WP said in a message broadcast via messaging platform Whatsapp that the party is grateful for the trust and support from Hougang residents over the past three decades.

"Mr Dennis Tan and his team are ready to serve, and we hope to count on your continued support to allow us to do so!"

Yesterday, the WP's Aljunied GRC team - Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Faisal Manap, Mr Leon Perera and Mr Gerald Giam - also went on a walkabout at Serangoon Garden Market & Food Centre.

Politicians from other opposition parties yesterday also fanned out across the island to meet residents.

On the last weekend before Nomination Day, several parties also introduced candidates and unveiled manifestos.

TIES TO HOUGANG Hougang will always be a part of Mr Png and Mr Low, and we ask the voters to continue to build more beautiful memories with the Workers' Party. THE WORKERS' PARTY

The WP, Red Dot United and Singapore People's Party all laid out their priorities for the election.

The National Solidarity Party, conducting one of its first walkabouts of the election season, visited markets in Sembawang GRC and Tampines GRC, indicating they would be contesting those constituencies.

Dr Ang Yong Guan, 65, the Progress Singapore Party's candidate for Marymount SMC, distributed fliers and greeted constituents at Bishan North Shopping Mall, while party chief Tan Cheng Bock led another team for a visit to Boon Lay Place Market in West Coast GRC.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidates Min Cheong, a 35-year-old marketing and communications professional, and entrepreneur Alfred Tan, 54, were also seen on a walkabout at Sunset Way estate off Clementi Road yesterday. They were joined by SDP's potential candidate and entrepreneur Robin Low, 45. Party chief Chee Soon Juan was in Bukit Batok.