NSP on walkabout in Sembawang GRC

The National Solidarity Party team contesting Sembawang GRC in the general election distributing fliers to residents at Kampung Admiralty and Block 888 Woodlands Drive 50 yesterday.

The team, which includes (from far left) party secretary-general Spencer Ng, Mr Yadzeth Hairis and Mr Sebastian Teo, was joined by NSP founding member Ken Sun (in pink) during the walkabout. Also in the NSP team is Mr Ivan Yeo and Mr Sathin Ravindran.

They will face a People's Action Party team comprising Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, Mr Vikram Nair, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Ms Poh Li San and Ms Mariam Jaafar.