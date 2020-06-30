Singapore GE2020: Nomination Day kicks off as parliamentary hopefuls arrive at centres

SINGAPORE - Nomination Day on Tuesday (June 30) saw candidates from the 11 political parties contesting the Singapore General Election 2020 gathering at party headquarters and coffee shops, before heading to the nine nomination centres as doors opened at 10am.

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is likely to face a contest in all 93 seats across 17 GRCs and 14 SMCs, with three-cornered fights expected in some SMCs.

Over at West Coast GRC, the battle looks to be heating up, with Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee spotted at the PAP West Coast branch in Clementi earlier in the morning. Mr Lee, an incumbent MP for Jurong GRC, declined to comment when asked if he would be contesting West Coast GRC.

Mr Lee was later seen arriving at Nan Hua High School nomination centre with Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran, Ms Foo Mee Har, Mr Ang Wei Neng and Ms Rachel Ong.

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock, who is expected to lead a team to contest West Coast GRC, was seen arriving at a coffee shop near Nan Hua High School nomination centre. When asked how he felt about returning to electoral politics, the 80-year-old former MP said: "I'm always happy, I enjoy a fight."

PSP member Lee Hsien Yang, who was earlier seen at a coffee shop opposite Bendemeer Primary School nomination centre, did not enter the nomination centre, indicating that he is not likely to contest Tanjong Pagar GRC.

He had been sitting at the coffee shop with PSP members Abas Kasmani, Harish Pillay and Terence Soon and when asked if he would be going into the centre, the estranged younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong would only say “You wait and see".

He accompanied the team to Bendemeer Primary School but did not enter.

Among the surprises that emerged on Tuesday morning was PAP new face Gan Siow Huang, who was seen arriving at Deyi Secondary School nomination centre.

The former air force brigadier-general, who was earlier tipped to stand in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, will be contesting single-seat Marymount constituency against likely PSP candidate Ang Yong Guan.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) also unveiled a surprise change to its line-up on Tuesday and looks set to field former civil servant Benjamin Pwee in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, instead of single-seat Yuhua constituency.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

The Workers' Party has also confirmed their candidates for hotly contested Marine Parade GRC, as Mr Ron Tan, 35, Mr Yee Jenn Jong, 55, Mr Nathaniel Koh, 36, Mr Fadli Fawzi, 40, and Mr Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip, 34, boarded a bus for Kong Hwa School, the nomination centre for the constituency.

They will face off against a PAP team comprising Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, 51, Mr Edwin Tong, 50, Mr Seah Kian Peng, 58, Dr Tan See Leng, 55, and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48.

WP will also see a battle in Aljunied GRC against rival PAP candidates Victor Lye, Chua Eng Leong, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo and Chan Hui Yuh.

On the PAP’s “suicide squad” reputation at Aljunied, Mr Lim Boon Heng, a former MP who is now an adviser for the GRC, said: “If it was a suicide squad, how did (the PAP team) pull off a marginal loss (in 2015)? It is about whether you have the heart to serve people.”

PM Lee was seen arriving at Deyi Secondary School nomination centre with the Ang Mo Kio GRC team and greeted the media waiting outside the centre. The PAP team comprising PM Lee, Mr Gan Thiam Poh, Mr Darryl David, and new faces Ng Ling Ling and Nadia Samdin is expected to face the Reform Party in the constituency.

Over in the east, where a highly-anticipated contest is expected in the East Coast GRC, the PAP team of Mr Maliki Osman, Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Cheryl Chan and Ms Jessica Tan arrived at St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School nomination centre without an anchor minister.

In what has been the biggest surprise of Nomination Day, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, an incumbent MP for Tampines GRC, was later seen entering the centre, but it has not been confirmed if he will contest East Coast GRC.