Singapore GE2020: Nomination Day highlights in PSP's first daily online round-up

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) kicked off its series of nightly virtual sessions on Facebook last night.

It will host a daily round-up at 9.30 every night, for its candidates to talk about key campaign activities during the day and discuss their work on the ground.

Viewers can expect some lighter moments too. Yesterday, customer service manager Damien Tay, who is on the party's slate for Nee Soon GRC, recounted how his team nearly missed the cut-off time to file nomination papers at Chongfu School.

For starters, one of the party's assenters had failed to turn up, so they had to find a replacement.

Being political first-timers, the team was also unfamiliar with the paper work, said Mr Tay.

"There was a slight spelling error, just a one-letter spelling error, so we had to go to and fro," he said.

He said the forms came back to them at 11.59am. They quickly made the change to file in the nick of time.

At the nomination centre for Tanjong Pagar GRC at Bendemeer Primary School, the PSP team also had a hiccup with its nomination forms, said team member Terence Soon.

He also revealed the team members themselves did not know if Mr Lee Hsien Yang was to be on their slate, until nearly the last moment.

"Quite a number of us on the team were actually wondering if Lee Hsien Yang was going to run. None of us actually knew what was happening," said Mr Soon.

"So he was walking with us on the way to the nomination centre, which was Bendemeer Primary; then suddenly he turned the other side and walked away, and we were like 'Oh okay that's fine'," he added.

Mr Leong Mun Wai, the party's assistant secretary-general who is in its West Coast GRC team, talked about his house visits in the Boon Lay ward, and how he chatted with residents in four-and five-room flats about issues that concerned them.