No lift, but need one? $30k help to move

A new grant of up to $30,000 will be available to residents with medical or mobility issues, who live in HDB blocks without a lift that stops on every floor.

This lift access housing grant will be offered to those who live in blocks that are ineligible for the Housing Board's lift upgrading programme, to help offset the cost of buying a new or resale flat with direct lift access.

Announcing the grant yesterday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said there remain about 150 blocks across Singapore where lift upgrading is not possible, either due to excessive costs or existing technical or site constraints.

He was responding to Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), Mr Png Eng Huat (Hougang) and Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC).

For some of these blocks, lift upgrading is "just not technically feasible, regardless of the cost", Mr Wong said.

For many others, the costs far exceed the cost cap of $30,000 per household, he noted.

"We're talking about costs that can be more than $200,000 per household, as Mr Png Eng Huat said, enough to buy another HDB flat," he said.

While HDB will explore new technical methods to bring down costs, it is more cost-effective for residents who urgently need direct lift access to move to another flat, he added.

The issue of lift upgrading for blocks without direct lift access came up earlier this year, when the Singapore Democratic Party lobbied for it at blocks 115 and 119 in Marsiling Rise.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ong, the ward's MP, said he remains optimistic that government agencies can find a way to overcome present constraints.