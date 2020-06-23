No fine for PSP members over safe distancing, says NEA

Six Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members who were on a walkabout in Bukit Batok on Sunday will not be fined for allegedly breaching safe distancing rules, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement yesterday, the NEA said it has contacted the party to advise its members to observe the group gathering limit of five people and to have at least 1m between groups while doing their walkabouts.

"These regulations are applicable for the current phase two of the post-circuit breaker period, and are in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone," said the agency.

"No fine will be imposed on PSP with regard to the reported breach of safe distancing regulations on June 21, 2020."

The NEA added that the regulations also apply to members of the media if they are present for such activities.

The complaint arose over the number of party members and journalists at a media interview at a coffee shop before the walkabout.

The six PSP members - including Ms Gigene Wong, who was introduced by the party last week - were beginning their visit to Block 358 Bukit Batok Street 31 when they were approached by a safe distancing ambassador and a man identifying himself as an officer with the NEA.

The NEA officer said he had received a complaint from a member of the public, who said the group had exceeded the five-person limit when they were at a nearby coffee shop earlier.

The PSP members maintained that they did not have more than five people sitting together.

Particulars of the six party members and one Straits Times reporter covering the walkabout were recorded.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, the NEA clarified that the man who identified himself as an NEA officer was a community volunteer with the agency who has been trained as an SG Clean Ambassador.

It also said it was "looking into the circumstances of the case, including if there was a violation of safe distancing measures as reported".

Those who breach safe distancing rules may be fined $300 for their first offence. Repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court.