Singapore GE2020: Newest party Red Dot United says it has 'already won' regardless of result

Red Dot United (RDU) says it has put forward a strong campaign despite being the country's newest political party, registered only 15 days before the general election began.

Reflecting on the party's outreach efforts over the past nine days of campaigning, secretary-general Ravi Philemon, 52, said: "We have carried ourselves well. We have put forth serious messages but while conveying them, we've also had lots of fun together as a team."

The party's raison d'etre is to give voters a choice, regardless of how tough the fight might be in Jurong GRC, a People's Action Party (PAP) stronghold with heavyweight Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, said Mr Philemon.

"It's perhaps the most difficult neighbourhood (to compete in) but that is not as important as giving Singaporeans a choice of who they would have represent them in Parliament," he said last night.

"I think we have already won, regardless of the result on Friday, which we know is going to be tough. We have created awareness among Singaporeans that they need a choice, and that they need more flexibility in policies so they can have more options and be captains of their own lives," he added.

The PAP team in Jurong GRC won 79.2 per cent of the vote in the 2015 General Election against a team from Singaporeans First, which has been dissolved.

RDU, which is contesting only in Jurong GRC, has been advocating measures such as giving Singaporeans the option to withdraw all their Central Provident Fund money at retirement age and allowing singles to buy a flat more easily at a younger age.

Mr Philemon was speaking to reporters at Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre, where party members went on a final walkabout on the last day of hustings.

Meanwhile, party chairman Michelle Lee, 43, said that RDU has gained much visibility in its campaign.

"We've been able to reach out to a lot of people who didn't know about us. They kept an open mind and listened to our messages, which really resonated with them. It has been a good campaign."

Ms Lee added that the team will continue to engage residents and have a presence in Jurong, even if it does not win in Friday's election.

Addressing Mr Tharman's popularity, she noted there has been an online petition calling for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

Reiterating a point she made in the party's final e-rally yesterday afternoon, she said the decision of who will be PM is up to the PAP and not citizens, and urged people to vote for RDU tomorrow and for Mr Tharman to instead be president at the next presidential election in 2023. Said Ms Lee: "Our message has been very consistent. We want people to have self-determination and the power to decide on how our lives will go... We hope voters will see the value in that."