New Workfare scheme to uplift low-wage workers

More measures will be taken to uplift low-wage workers, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in Parliament yesterday.

A new scheme called Workfare Skills Support will begin on July 1 to provide more help for workers who complete training leading to full qualifications.

Mr Zaqy said: "This is because we have found that those who acquire full qualifications are more likely to earn higher wages."

This new scheme will replace the existing Workfare Training Support Scheme introduced in 2010 to encourage companies to send their lower-wage workers for training.

Enhancements under the new scheme include raising the funding for training allowance from $4.50 to $6 an hour. It will also raise the Training Commitment Award for Full Qualifications from $200 to $500. The annual cap for the award will increase from $400 to $1,000.

There are also plans to extend the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to more sectors, including those that cannot apply the wage model on a mandatory basis.

This would mark a shift in approach for the PWM, a ladder that sets out minimum pay and training requirements for workers at different job levels. It is currently mandatory for the cleaning, security and landscaping sectors here, and will soon apply to the lift maintenance industry. So far, about 78,000 workers have benefited from progressive wages under the model.

Mr Zaqy said the sectors that implemented PWM have found that a mandatory approach, where a regulator imposes a uniform obligation to comply with the PWM, delivers results most readily.

But the PWM should be "a broader movement where the community can play a part as responsible consumers", he said.

"Under this approach, we want to create a virtuous cycle, where companies that voluntarily pay progressive wages, and provide job progression pathways to their lower-wage workers, are recognised and rewarded by consumers who support them by purchasing their products or services," he said.

There will also be greater focus on improving the well-being of lower-wage workers, such as by providing proper rest areas for outsourced workers like cleaners, under the Workcare initiative.

All public agencies and town councils will take the lead in providing rest areas by the end of this year, according to tripartite guidelines, Mr Za qy said.

He added: "To further accelerate the provision of rest areas in other workplaces, MOM (Ministry of Manpower) will launch a new Workcare Grant later this year, with a view towards legislating this in time to come."