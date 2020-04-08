New fund to channel private donations to social agencies

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted people's lives, and the authorities are making adjustments along the way to help those affected, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee told Parliament yesterday.

The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) will set up a new fund, The Invictus Fund, which will be built up from private donations. It will channel private donations to social service agencies that deliver critical services to vulnerable groups, he added. More details will be announced later.

More than 27,000 applications for the Temporary Relief Fund (TRF) have been submitted online since the online system was launched on Monday, Mr Lee added. This brings the total number who have applied for the fund to more than 100,000 since applications opened on April 1.

The TRF, which will be open for application until the end of this month, will give a one-time cash grant of $500 to those who have lost their jobs or income due to Covid-19.

The Courage Fund, which supports healthcare and front-line workers, and lower-income families affected by Covid-19, has also received more than $8 million in donations, said Mr Lee. The NCSS has disbursed grants to a front-line worker who contracted Covid-19, and reached out to family members of others who died due to the virus. Grants will be disbursed to some of them by this week.

More help is also on the way. Those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus will be supported by the Covid-19 Support Grant, which will open for application next month. Successful applicants will get $800 a month for three months while on a job search or re-training programme.

Those who had earlier applied for the TRF and had consented to be assessed for the grant need not put in a separate application.

In parallel, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is also adjusting existing schemes and processes, including simplifying the application processes for ComCare assistance for lower-income households which qualify.

They can now submit supporting documents through e-mail, and longer ComCare support that typically lasts for six months is also provided for new cases, Mr Lee added. Last year, such support lasted for four months on average.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Lee also said that while the MSF has been making adjustments to make the TRF more flexible and responsive, it has also received feedback on how a "very small number of people" are taking advantage of the schemes, or encouraging others who do not need help to try to "cheat" the system.

This has disheartened him and his colleagues, he said. "You are not cheating just the Government. You are doing this at the expense of many Singaporeans who are in genuine crisis and need this help. Those who have written to me about such abuse are rightly indignant."

The reports of abuse have been sent to Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, said Mr Lee. "He told me his officers might be able to find some time later on to have a chat with them."

Meanwhile, Nominated MP Anthea Ong asked about support given to rental flat communities living in cramped conditions who may be vulnerable to potential infection.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong replied that if there are Singaporeans who face difficulty in isolating themselves if they feel unwell due to their family size and physical environment, they can contact the Government.

"We will see how best to help them, including providing additional housing support," he added.