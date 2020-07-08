Netizen who claimed to have flagged the issue is under probe

The police are investigating a Facebook user who claimed to have flagged social media posts made by Workers' Party (WP) candidate Raeesah Khan.

In response to media queries yesterday, the police confirmed that police reports have been made against an individual using the Facebook moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali". The police did not say if this is the user's real name.

The netizen is being investigated for the alleged offences of harassment and posting comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings. Investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post circulated on Sunday, the netizen claimed to be "one of the first to leak out and (make) viral screenshots" of Ms Raeesah's social media accounts.

In the same post, the netizen also said in relation to Ms Raeesah: "Who cares about your father? SMCCI very big meh? Best for you to step down Raeesah, or he'll be next."

Ms Raeesah, 26, is standing in Sengkang GRC as part of a four-member WP team. Her father, Mr Farid Khan, is president of the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) and a Singapore presidential hopeful in 2017.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said that two reports had been made against Ms Raeesah, a social enterprise founder, and that investigations are ongoing.

The police statement said she had allegedly commented that Singapore law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared with other groups, rich Chinese and white people were treated differently under the law.

Another police report was made over a separate post where in the context of a news article on the City Harvest Church ruling, Ms Raeesah was alleged to have commented that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly, harassed mosque leaders but let "corrupt church leaders who stole $50 million" walk free.

She has since apologised for the posts, saying that she did not mean to cause social divisions and had made the remarks as she wanted to raise awareness about minority concerns.

At a press conference on Sunday night, shortly after news broke of the police reports, she said: "My remarks were insensitive, and I regret making them.

"I feel really passionate about minority issues regardless of race, and in my passion I made improper remarks, and I have to be accountable for them. I will fully cooperate in any police investigations."