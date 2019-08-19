Needy medical students in local varsities to pay less in school fees

Aspiring doctors who need financial help for medical school here will soon pay less in school fees.

Government bursaries for medical courses in local universities will be enhanced to make them significantly more than those for other university courses, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the National Day Rally yesterday.

Medicine has the highest course fees among all university courses and the Government wants to encourage more students from lower-income families to study it, he said.

After government subsidies, medical school fees today are almost $29,000 per year at the National University of Singapore, and $35,000 at Nanyang Technological University.

Along with bursaries from the universities, the changes will see lower-income students paying at most $5,000 a year for medical school, which can be covered by student loans with much less difficulty, he said.

He noted: "We should not let the cost of medical school deter good students from studying medicine and becoming doctors. In fact, we want doctors to come from different segments of society, and have diverse educational and family backgrounds."