Muis to help preserve religious life, assist teachers amid crisis

Religious life for Muslim Singaporeans goes on with online and radio programmes despite the need to change social norms because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman said yesterday.

He told Parliament that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will work towards preserving religious life and helping Islamic religious teachers here adjust to disruptions brought on by the pandemic, which include the closure of mosques.

"Changing our social norms to protect ourselves and those around us does not make us any less of a Muslim or diminish our cultural identity," said Dr Maliki.

As part of the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures, all places of worship will be closed till May 4 to prevent more coronavirus spread. There are 70 mosques here.

Dr Maliki said yesterday that Muis is currently working with mosques to increase the number of religious programmes available online, as well as over the radio.

He added that some of the radio programmes planned for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, due to begin on April 23, will now be brought forward.

More than 50 mosques have collectively released over 130 videos online since they were closed on March 23, Dr Maliki said, adding that it was made possible only by the extra work put in by religious teachers, or asatizah. "I commend our asatizah for stepping up to this new mode of religious guidance; many of them had to acquire entirely new digital skills to do this."

The asatizah, whose jobs have been severely affected by the pandemic, will receive additional support. The council will be working with the National Trades Union Congress to help asatizah benefit from assistance schemes outlined by the Government.

Muis will be accepting applications from freelance asatizah for the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (Sirs), as they do not qualify for this automatically.

Sirs, which was first announced on March 26, will disburse three quarterly cash payouts of $3,000 in May, July and October this year to eligible self-employed people.

Asatizah will also receive help from Muis, which will work with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to guide them through the Temporary Relief Fund (TRF) application process.

The TRF provides low-and middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents with a one-off cash sum of $500 to assist those who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

Separately, Muis will be spending over $1 million to equip mosques with enhanced Covid-19 precautionary measures, such as equipment to conduct temperature taking, contact tracing and queue management, when mosques reopen.

These funds will also be used to waive 50 per cent of the cost that parents have to pay for Muis' weekly religious classes. Muis now conducts lessons via home-based learning.

Dr Maliki also highlighted the formation of a community task force, SGTeguhBersatu (Malay for SG Resilient in Unity), announced on Saturday, that will strengthen the last-mile delivery of national support measures and lead targeted initiatives that support the Malay/Muslim community through the Covid-19 situation.

The 19-member task force was convened by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and will be supported by several Malay/Muslim MPs. It will also include representatives from Muis, self-help group Mendaki and Mesra, the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.