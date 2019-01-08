Mrs Lee Suet Fern: Questions over her role

The eldest daughter of renowned economist Lim Chong Yah, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, 60, is one of Singapore's top corporate lawyers.

She graduated from Cambridge University in 1980 with a double first in law, and has worked for top firms such as Lee & Lee, Norton Rose and Wong Partnership.

In 2000, she founded Stamford Law Corporation, which became a brand name in the mergers and acquisitions field. Stamford Law merged with top US firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius to create Morgan Lewis Stamford in 2015. Mrs Lee was conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from legal-ranking publication Chambers Asia-Pacific in 2016.

Reports in 2017 said that Mrs Lee stepped down from her managing director role at Morgan Lewis Stamford but continues to head the international leadership team.

Mrs Lee is married to Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger son of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. The couple have three sons: Li Shengwu, Li Huanwu and Li Shaowu.

In a summary of his statutory declarations to a ministerial committee on 38 Oxley Road, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had raised questions about his sister-in-law's role in the preparation and signing of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will.

In the latest development, the Attorney-General's Chambers yesterday said that it has referred a case to the Law Society over possible professional misconduct by Mrs Lee.

Adrian Lim