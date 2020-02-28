MPs warn of impact from potential global tax rule changes

Proposed changes to global tax rules could threaten Singapore's corporate tax revenue, said Mr Cedric Foo (Pioneer) as he explained why a hike in the goods and services tax (GST) is necessary.

In particular, the push by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to determine taxation based on where companies generate most of their sales could mean that a Singapore-based company selling its services in the United States would pay most of its taxes there, he added in Parliament yesterday.

The OECD's base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) proposals are aimed at stopping large firms from shifting profits to low-tax places.

Currently, the corporate tax system is based on the tax residency status of a company, which is typically tied to physical location or place of incorporation, among other things.

Mr Foo said: "Singapore is a small hub economy with a lower consumer base compared to the larger economies with higher consumption. Should the OECD's Beps proposal be adopted, we could end up with lower corporate tax revenues."

On top of this, the low interest rate environment worldwide would make it increasingly difficult to achieve high returns from the investment returns of Singapore's reserves, he added.

Given this double whammy, he said, the planned GST hike appears inevitable.

Mr Henry Kwek (Nee Soon GRC) on Wednesday touched on another aspect of the Beps issue involving a minimum global tax.

It will allow countries to tax their multinational corporations more, which means such firms may be paying most of their taxes at home even if they get preferential tax rates to set up shop abroad.

"If these developments take place, the impact on our revenue base could be swift and sizeable," Mr Kwek warned.

"Billions of dollars of lost corporate income tax, additional spending to keep and attract current and future investments, loss tax revenue and spending by a reduced international workforce, and less job opportunities for our people."

He urged the Government to keep a close eye on the Beps developments, given that tax incentives are an important tool to anchor major investments in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) asked if Singapore was depending too much on the net investment returns contribution (NIRC) to fund spending. In 2015, NIRC accounted for 13 per cent of expenditure, and this is set to hit 22 per cent this year, she said.

She warned that returns from Singapore's invested reserves are subject to market volatility and said it would be prudent to consider setting a threshold on NIRC dependency, and to ensure that recurrent spending is funded through recurrent revenue.