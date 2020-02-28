MPs make pitch to develop resilience of local firms

Singapore should build up local ecosystems of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the operational know-how to ensure long-term economic resilience, Mr Ong Teng Koon (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said yesterday.

He pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak has underlined the need for self-sufficiency, noting how the Government Technology Agency of Singapore's (GovTech) provision of timely updates amid the outbreak is testament to the importance of in-house ability in times of crisis.

He encouraged the Government to identify areas of critical need or essential services and to build up a core of local talent, adding that while it is cheaper to outsource in the short term, the value of in-sourcing would be considerable in difficult situations.

Mr Ong was among several MPs who spoke in Parliament about the importance of developing the resilience of Singapore firms and the country's global attractiveness for the long term.

He cited the Mittelstand, Germany's world-class, export-oriented SMEs that also bolster social welfare and try to retain staff through tough times, and said Singapore could explore and build a core of locally anchored businesses which can help its economy in both good and bad times.

Singapore already has many of the necessary ingredients for a Mittelstand ecosystem, such as public-private partnerships and tripartite collaborations, he said.

The Government's investment in a fund and a development bank for Singapore's own Mittelstand could catalyse the entire SME ecosystem, Mr Ong suggested.

Workers' Party Non-Consti-tuency MP Leon Perera called for "strategic results-based spending to develop local entrepreneurs in ways that benefit domestic employment", highlighting that investing in local enterprises was how Japan and South Korea built up their world-beating firms.

He noted that in the 1960s and 1970s, South Korea ensured the provision of loans to large firms that could consistently grow exports and earnings while withdrawing support from those which could not deliver, a policy that contributed to the rise of tech giants Samsung and LG.

Mr Perera proposed investing more in local enterprises that can deliver, stressing that it is not about giving away state money regardless of outcomes.

He said: "For those local firms which can consistently deliver financial and economic growth, while safeguarding or growing domestic jobs, to those firms that significantly enhance our economic vibrancy, more support could be provided beyond the caps and limits associated with current economic schemes."

Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten) said there should be no let-up in efforts to grow local enterprises into efficient, competitive businesses that can make Singapore proud, adding: "I long for the day when Singapore can boast of our own large corporations like Alibaba, Samsung, Apple and Google."

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) said there is an urgent need to find new ways to source, train and retain talent to sustain growth. "The issue of manpower constraints continues to be a major struggle for businesses across the board, even as we are resolved to reducing our dependency on foreign workers," she said.

Industry associations can learn from the Swiss and play a pivotal role in galvanising players to join forces in delivering impactful training for the industry, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) raised the issue of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) possibly losing its lustre, as local companies have opted to list on stock exchanges in New York, London and Hong Kong in recent years.

He said the SGX does not track local firms which list abroad, but added that it could find out why some of them have done so, as the exchange loses listings of growth-oriented companies. "This would also have implications on Singapore's ambitions to become a prime financial hub," he said.