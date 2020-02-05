MPs concerned about possible jail time for underage riders

Two MPs yesterday raised concerns about a new rule to bar young people aged below 16 from riding e-scooters without proper supervision, which carries a maximum penalty of jail time.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) and Nominated MP Anthea Ong called for clarity on the conditions in which a young person might be jailed.

Under the Active Mobility (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament yesterday, those below 16 who are caught riding on footpaths without supervision can be fined up to $1,000 and/or jailed for up to three months for a first offence. The rule will be in force by the end of this year.

Said Mr Ng: "Imprisonment will taint a young person's record and seems like an unduly harsh punishment for underage riding of a personal mobility device (PMD)."

Ms Ong said she was "deeply disturbed" by the penalty, citing the amended Children and Young Persons Act, which lists restrictions on punishment of children and young persons. She added: "Should there not be warnings issued and reformative training actions considered before we impose such inappropriate punitive measures on children?"

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said the Bill only provides the length of the possible sentence. He said the courts retain discretion in imposing punishment, and will consider the circumstances of the case and laws.

He added: "We need to give officers the operational leeway to deal with the circumstances. I think if you have someone who has deliberately, maliciously and recklessly driven a high-speed, modified PMD, you would have to consider that with quite a different view from perhaps somebody who's on a family outing but who then strayed away from their parents."

Several MPs, including Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) called for compulsory third-party liability insurance for all PMD riders to better protect victims in any accident.

Dr Janil agreed that it would be ideal for all users to have some form of insurance. "There's a practical problem, however. There are very few active mobility-related insurance products today," he added.

As a result, the Government is taking a staged approach in which it requires businesses to first get the insurance for workers who use active mobility devices, he said, adding: "We do want progress in this direction, to provide a critical mass of demand and to allow the insurance industry to develop more affordable and comprehensive products."

Mr Ang Hin Kee (Ang Mo Kio GRC) urged food delivery operators to provide accident or prolonged medical leave insurance for their riders.

Nominated MP Walter Theseira suggested making basic insurance a requirement when purchasing or registering an active mobility device. He said the system could work in a way where insurers contract with the Land Transport Authority to provide coverage and then collect fees at registration.

Dr Janil said the Government will study his suggestions.

MPs also called for further improvements to cycling infrastructure even as the Government tightens regulation.

Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan noted the Government's plans to speed up improvements to the cycling network in Singapore, but asked if cycling paths will be directly linked to structures such as individual Housing Board blocks and office buildings.

He said: "If there is no direct link, the existing footpath ban will mean that e-scooter users technically have to alight and push their e-scooters when on roads or footpaths. How confident are we that all riders will comply accordingly?"

Replying, Dr Janil said more details will be revealed when Parliament sits to scrutinise the Transport Ministry's budget.

Toh Ting Wei