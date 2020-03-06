More support for caregivers of people with mental health issues

Caregivers of people with mental health conditions are to get more support under a programme that will involve hospitals and community partners like social service agencies.

They will provide caregivers with information such as disease progression and the expected care needs on the first diagnosis of their loved ones, as well as link them with the relevant health, financial and social support services.

"With this, we hope that caregivers will know upfront that they are not alone, that there is an entire network of support behind them," Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor said yesterday.

The structured system of support is to be piloted, she said, but details have not been finalised.

Dr Khor, who spoke during the debate on her ministry's budget, also addressed Nominated MP Anthea Ong's concerns that information about a patient's mental health condition could be shared with others who should not have access to it.

Ms Ong spoke about the experiences of three respondents to a public consultation she and her team had carried out.

One claimed a public servant had obtained information about their colleague's mental health condition from the public healthcare system and shared it as "office gossip", while another said her school counsellor had "threatened" to tell her parents about her same-sex relationship.

The third claimed she was barred from donating blood owing to her mental health history.

Replying, Dr Khor said: "Physicians are bound by duty and ethics to protect patient confidentiality, and to ensure data sharing and use are for patient care purposes only."

She added that licensing terms require healthcare institutions to protect the confidentiality of medical records, and public healthcare institutions have safeguards to ensure access by authorised users on a need-to-know basis.

"Severe disciplinary and enforcement actions are taken against users who wilfully breach patient confidentiality," she said.

Ms Ong also asked about the disparity between claim and withdrawal limits under MediShield and Medisave for physical and mental health conditions.

Dr Khor said that as the bill sizes for inpatient psychiatric treatments are comparatively lower than those for other inpatient treatments, the MediShield Life and Medisave limits for such bills are also correspondingly lower, to cater to different treatment types.

She added that fewer than one in 10 subsidised patients exceeded the Medisave yearly withdrawal limit for inpatient psychiatric stays, while fewer than three in 10 subsidised bills exceeded the Medisave daily withdrawal limit.

Nominated MP Yip Pin Xiu asked about the availability of mental healthcare services for people with disabilities.

Dr Khor said mental health services at polyclinics and GP clinics are available for all Singaporeans, "irrespective of their specific risk factors such as disabilities or gender identity".

Also, sign language translators are able to provide counsellors with the necessary support to help patients with hearing loss and mental health conditions.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf also provides counselling services, she added.

A whole-of-government review of Singapore's mental health strategy will be carried out in the coming months to identify gaps and strengthen inter-agency efforts.