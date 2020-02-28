More room to help workers upskill with SkillsFuture

MPs welcomed Budget measures such as the $500 SkillsFuture credit top-up for all citizens aged 25 and older, with an additional $500 for those aged 40 to 60, but said more could be done to help workers make use of the credit to get relevant skills for the future.

Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad was concerned the scheme was not maximising the potential of all Singaporeans. He noted those above 60 do not get the extra credit.

He proposed structured apprenticeship programmes that can end with a full bachelor's degree or industry-recognised standards and qualifications. The apprentice can earn a decent wage while being trained, he said, adding he was confident participation rates would rise if such pathways are available.

E-learning and online courses might also help workers upskill while they continue with their daily schedules, especially for those on shift work, he added.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) said more targeted initiatives are needed for Singaporeans to pick up essential skills quickly.

Freelancers also need more recognition and support, she added, noting that they are especially vulnerable in the current environment.

"Many events and work assignments are cancelled or deferred as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. They have little savings to see them through this period of work drought. Many of the financing options available are not accessible to them as they are not registered companies," she said.

"Could the Government consider extending the working capital loan to this group of freelance workers? Or help them access the other measures aimed at helping businesses with cash flow to keep them afloat as well?"

Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) said a pipeline of local talent has to be ensured, especially for industries that are seeing their foreign worker quotas being cut. A cut in the quota for S Pass workers was announced in the Budget statement for the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors.

"It is good the Government has a long-term view to reduce Singapore's reliance on foreign labour. But if we do not have a pipeline of Singaporean labour for construction and shipyards, then cutting the (quotas) might be an additional burden on companies. This could leave the companies no choice but to relocate out of Singapore," she said.

She added that relief measures like those for the hospitality and retail sectors affected by the Covid-19 outbreak should be considered for the property and construction sector. "This sector also holds a lot of jobs and should not be neglected."