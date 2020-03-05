More Asean content will be taught in humanities subjects

Content on Asean will become a bigger part of humanities subjects in secondary schools and junior colleges in the next three years.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced yesterday that the region will be featured more explicitly and prominently in social studies, history, geography and economics subjects.

The goal is to "provide students with a deeper appreciation of the geographies, histories, cultures, languages and economies of countries in the region", he said during his ministry's budget debate.

History lessons will cover how key developments like the Cold War have shaped Asia and the Asean region, he added.

The changes will help students understand Asean's growth better, and see the similarities between Asean countries and Singapore in responding to larger developmental forces and events.

Schools will introduce a 10-hour lesson package to prepare them for Asean trips, starting with Thailand and Vietnam. Every year, more than 30,000 students go on trips to Asean countries.

Similarly, the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities will also boost overseas-exposure opportunities for their students.

Currently, about half of the local students in these institutes of higher learning (IHLs) go on such trips abroad. More than half of the stints are to Asia.

Going forward, the goal is for 70 per cent of IHL students to have overseas exposure and that seven out of 10 in the group will visit Asean countries, China or India.

Said Mr Ong: "We will organise more trips to Asian countries and encourage students to participate in them. Students from the West are flocking here to experience Asia, because it is a culturally rich and exciting region. Our students should do so too. This is our own backyard, where we always have a natural competitive advantage."

Learning languages is another way of understanding the region better, he added.

EYE-OPENING EXPERIENCE The trip opened my eyes to the fact that a country is not about its tourist attractions but the people, their way of living and culture. ELICIA LING, a Secondary 4 student on what she learnt from her Vietnam trip last November with Cedar Girls' Secondary.

"Where possible, and if the students have the aptitude and interest, we will also encourage the learning of a third language. For most students, this will be at a conversational level that is not examinable."

Today, about 60 per cent of primary schools and 40 per cent of secondary schools offer conversational Malay and Chinese, and more schools will be encouraged to offer such lessons, said Mr Ong.

Qihua Primary pupil Fasyah Qiara, 10, who learnt basic Chinese for the past three years in school, said: "When I use Chinese phrases, like at the supermarket, people are usually surprised and happy someone else is learning their language."

Meanwhile, Secondary 4 student Elicia Ling, who went on a six-day trip to Vietnam last November with Cedar Girls' Secondary, said: "The trip opened my eyes to the fact that a country is not about its tourist attractions but the people, their way of living and culture."

The 15-year-old, who interacted with Vietnamese students at a local school, added: "Asean countries are close to us geographically. If there's an opportunity to go to another country, I'd definitely go."