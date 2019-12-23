Money FM Podcast: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK Elections and Brexit

CLICK/TAP TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: UK-Singapore ties, post-UK Elections and Brexit
16:05 mins
Synopsis: The UK has certainly been in the news, with Brexit, change of Prime Minister, and the recent general elections dominating the headlines. Her Excellency, Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore, speaks about her recent appointment, UK-Singapore ties and of course, Brexit.
