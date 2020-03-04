Minister: Need to keep boosting S'pore's value as connectivity hub

Singapore has to continually enhance its value as a global connectivity hub to emerge stronger from current challenges, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Besides the coronavirus outbreak, which has hurt the tourism and aviation sectors badly, the country has to deal with longer-term challenges such as the reordering of global supply chains and technological advancements which are disrupting well-established sectors here, he told the House.

"Beyond the immediate measures to address the challenges ahead, we must also aspire to emerge stronger, be one of the first to recover and seize the new opportunities," he said yesterday.

The Government's immediate priority is to help businesses stay afloat and workers stay employed, he said, highlighting the $4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package introduced in the Budget.

Mr Chan noted that the Singapore Tourism Board has formed a task force comprising private-and public-sector leaders to support efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry.

The Government will also commit resources to support the upgrading of hotels and attractions during this lull period for the tourism sector, anchor a strong pipeline of leisure and business events during the recovery, and step up marketing efforts to reach new groups of tourists, he said.

He added that large-scale tourism projects such as the expansion of the integrated resorts and the rejuvenation of the Mandai precinct are making good progress, and will contribute to the growth of the tourism sector in the medium term.

Singapore has to also press on with efforts to transform the economy for the long haul, he said.

"We need to adapt to changing supply chains by expanding and upgrading our network of FTAs (free trade agreements)," he noted.

Mr Chan said Singapore's 25 FTAs are with economies that represent more than 85 per cent of global gross domestic product and have provided Singapore's businesses with access to billions of consumers abroad by reducing tariffs and lowering non-tariff barriers.

Singapore will help companies take advantage of trade agreements to go international, he added.

Responding to MPs, he outlined five ways in which the Government will support businesses in seizing opportunities abroad.

First, the enhanced 70 per cent support under the Market Readiness Assistance scheme will be extended for another three years till March 31, 2023.

The grant cap will be raised to $100,000 per new market, per company, over this period, to better support companies new to internationalisation or expanding into new markets.

Second, the Double Tax Deduction Scheme for Internationalisation will be extended for another five years till Dec 31, 2025. The enhanced scheme will also now cover certain expenses incurred for third-party consultancy and overseas business missions.

Third, the Grow Digital initiative will be launched to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow their business overseas via digital channels to reach new customers and markets.

Fourth, the Government will work with the Singapore Business Federation to launch an international advisory centre next month to provide support to companies new to internationalisation.

Fifth, greater support will be provided to young Singaporean graduates under the Global Ready Talent programme to take on work opportunities abroad, particularly in South-east Asia, China or India.

Singapore also has to do more to translate its research edge into an economic advantage moving forward, Mr Chan said, adding that the Government will also strengthen its partnership with trade associations and chambers to drive industry transformation efforts.