Matters of the House

1. POFMA AND FREE SPEECH

After a marathon two-day debate in May, the House passed legislation that gives the Government comprehensive powers to tackle fake news, with 72 MPs saying “yes”, nine Workers’ Party MPs saying “no” and three Nominated MPs abstaining.

Although the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) was first introduced as a Bill in April, the oft-fractious public discussion surrounding it stretches back to last year, when the Select Committee tasked to study fake news conducted its work.

There were concerns that free speech and academic discourse would be stifled. Questions were also raised on the increase in powers granted to the Government, the definition of public interest, the distinction between fact and opinion, and difficulty in challenging ministers’ decisions.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam addressed these worries both in Parliament and public outreach efforts.

Pofma has since been used four times by the Government – against People’s Voice Party chief Lim Tean, the Singapore Democratic Party, Progress Singapore Party member Brad Bowyer, and website States Times Review.

2. RELIGION AND POLITICS

Amendments to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, which included more severe punishments and immediate restraining orders to curb offensive statements, were passed in October, but not before a five-hour debate involving 25 MPs.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said updates were necessary, given rising religiosity, hate-fuelled violence, the abuse of social media, and increasing foreign interference - points he had raised six months earlier in a motion on restricting hate speech to maintain harmony.

Workers' Party (WP) MPs raised concerns about keeping religion and politics separate. Ms Sylvia Lim questioned how religious leaders threw their support behind the proposed changes, and Mr Pritam Singh noted a religious leader was seen with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the last general election.

Mr Shanmugam replied that friendships between religious and political leaders were vital, even as the Government remains a neutral referee between religions. Religious leaders have political and civil rights as well, he added, and such issues should be viewed "without a party lens".

He and WP's Mr Faisal Manap faced off over the issue, with the latter saying that while he agreed religion should not be used to gain political advantage, he did not fully agree with the principle of separating religion from politics, as an "intertwine between politics and religion" is inevitable in forming policies. But after being pressed by Mr Shanmugam, Mr Faisal said: "I do agree that religion needs to be kept apart from politics, so (it) won't be used to gain personal benefit or the benefit of... any political party."

3. ALJUNIED-HOUGANG TOWN COUNCIL

The saga of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's (AHTC) finances was in the spotlight again when Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last month stressed the importance of integrity in elected officials.

He introduced a motion following the October High Court judgment that found Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang in breach of fiduciary duties. Mr Heng said the opposition has to hold itself to the same standards that it rightly applies to the Government, and called on the MPs involved to recuse themselves from all financial matters at AHTC.

Ms Lim replied that they would file an appeal, calling Mr Heng's motion "premature". "The PAP (People's Action Party) Government is clearly excited about certain findings and comments" in the judgment, she said.

Mr Heng asked for an adjournment "to consider the matter" and respond to Ms Lim. Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin granted him 10 minutes.

AHTC has since said that Ms Lim and Mr Low need not recuse themselves. The National Development Ministry is reviewing the decision.

4. YALE-NUS DISSENT MODULE

After Yale-NUS College scrapped a week-long module on dissent and resistance by playwright Alfian Sa'at, MPs asked about the reasons for the cancellation and its implications for academic freedom.

In his reply during the Oct 7 Parliament sitting, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that academic freedom should not be misused to turn educational institutions into platforms for "partisan politics".

The course would have included a workshop on designing protest signs and a discussion with journalist Kirsten Han, veteran journalist P.N. Balji and historian Thum Ping Tjin, as well as a documentary on Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong.

Mr Ong also said schools should not work with those convicted of public order-related offences, working with foreign-funded advocacy groups, or who "openly show disloyalty to Singapore".

Nominated MP Walter Theseira highlighted the virtues of liberal education in creating citizens who can think critically. He raised concerns over whether academics would teach contentious topics like dissent, and be biased towards "the safe and the status quo". NMP Anthea Ong said the Government should rethink its attitude towards youth advocacy and called for more youth involvement in policymaking.

5. PERSONAL MOBILITY DEVICES

The issue of personal mobility devices (PMDs) has been a recurring topic in the House throughout the year. Apart from statistics on related accidents, fires, and riders who have run afoul of the law, the biggest development is the ban on PMD use on footpaths that started on Nov 5.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said in Parliament last month that the number of PMD accidents and even deaths had risen despite government measures to promote safe use.

In February, the speed limit for PMDs and bicycles on footpaths was reduced from 15kmh to 10kmh. Dr Lam said in Parliament the same month that banning PMDs from footpaths and restricting their use to roads would pose a greater risk to riders as well as motorists.

In August, Dr Lam announced 10 new measures in Parliament that included pedestrian-only zones, safety certifications and doubling the number of officers for PMD rule enforcement. Fifteen People's Action Party town councils also banned PMDs from void decks and common corridors.

QUIPS AND QUOTES

ON SANITARY PAD LITTERING

"If you have a targeted ambition to catch the culprit, I am sure you would be able to catch him. Otherwise, it looks like this problem will disappear only when the litterbug 'menopauses'!... I would like to ask whether NEA (National Environment Agency) would use DNA to catch the culprits."

MP LEE BEE WAH, on addressing the issue of high-rise littering of sanitary pads (Sept 3).

AH GONG AND 'SI GUI KIA'

"One day, Ah Seng asked Ah Gong, 'Ah Gong, why do you give me money every three to five years, why don't you give me money every year?'... Ah Gong burst out in Hokkien, 'You si gui kia (ungrateful child)! You prodigal son! You have such a great grandfather and you don't know it. I scrimped and saved all because of you. Are all the other grandfathers as good as I am?'"

MS LEE, in Mandarin and Hokkien, using a story to describe the Government's efforts in managing the reserves for Singaporeans (Feb 27).

ARIANA GRANDE, LADY GAGA IN THE HOUSE

Song lyrics from Judas by Lady Gaga and God Is A Woman by Ariana Grande were handed out to parliamentarians on April 1 - but not for them to sing along to. They were being used as examples of offensive lyrics in Mr K. Shanmugam's ministerial statement on restricting hate speech to maintain religious harmony. Other songs featured included Heresy by Nine Inch Nails and Take Me To Church by Irish musician Hozier.

WP MP CHEN SHOW MAO posted a photo of the lyrics on Facebook, captioning the post: "LESSON OF THE DAY. Ministerial handouts."

Mr Shanmugam later clarified the songs would not be banned (April 1).

'PLEASE CHILL'

"But in the interest of open debate and given your stature in society and position in a publicly funded university, please expect government agencies - if we do not agree with you - to present the facts, our arguments and to convince the public otherwise. If that has a chilling effect, please chill."

MR ONG YE KUNG, drawing laughter from the House in replying to a letter from 124 academics who raised concerns about Pofma (May 8).

HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING

"I think we are all suitably inspired. Maybe we should consider replacing our tea breaks with high-intensity interval training. All in favour?"

SPEAKER TAN CHUAN-JIN, speaking after MP Darryl David spoke of the need for the elderly to age actively and healthily (Feb 13).