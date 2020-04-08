Many measures are in place to help employers hire suitable maids

It is possible to conduct more forms of screening, such as mental health checks, for foreign domestic workers (FDW) before they are employed but this would inadvertently increase the upfront costs of hiring an FDW.

The effectiveness of such additional screenings may also be uncertain, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling said in Parliament yesterday.

For instance, mental health screening tools could be subjective, and there could be other factors that could also affect a worker's mental state as she tries to settle in and adapt to a new work environment.

Ms Low was responding to Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC), who had asked if additional precautions, such as introducing mental health screening for FDWs, can be put in place to prevent cases of children and the elderly being abused while they are under the care of FDWs.

Besides health screenings, many measures are in place to ensure that employers hire suitable FDWs, said Ms Low. For example, the Ministry of Manpower provides employers with information on FDWs' employment history.

Ms Low said that it is also important that employers play an active role to prevent potential abuse, such as by closely supervising an FDW's work when she joins the household, and supporting her in adjusting to the new environment and work duties.

Yuen Sin