Man under probe for damaging PSP election poster in Jurong

A 62-year-old Singaporean man is under police investigation for allegedly damaging an election poster in Jurong West Street 92, which is under the West Coast GRC.

In a statement released yesterday, the police said it received a report at about 12.30pm that a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) election poster had been damaged, and initiated investigations.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division then established the identity of the man who is believed to have committed the act.

West Coast GRC will see the PSP's Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Leong Mun Wai, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Nadarajah Loganathan and Mr Jeffrey Khoo face off against Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee, Mr Ang Wei Neng, Ms Foo Mee Har and Ms Rachel Ong of the People's Action Party (PAP).

On July 1, two other male individuals were also questioned by police for allegedly damaging election posters in two separate cases in Bukit Batok Avenue 5 and Hougang Avenue 10. The parties affected were the PSP, whose posters for its Chua Chu Kang GRC slate were ripped from the lamp posts they had been secured to, and the PAP, whose posters for its Aljunied GRC team were damaged.

Then, Dr Tan, the PSP chief, urged supporters to remain calm amid the election fever, and said: "Let's remember to keep cool heads. Let's also remember to always be calm, polite and respectful, despite a difference of opinion. For country, for people."

The police said they take "a very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property and will not hesitate to take action against them". Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners. The punishment for such an offence is a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to 12 months.