Maliki Osman and Edwin Tong promoted to full ministers

Dr Maliki Osman and Mr Edwin Tong have been promoted to full ministers in the new Cabinet, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Dr Maliki, 55, will be Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs. He is currently Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs and will give up his mayoralty of the South East District from tomorrow, when the new appointments take effect.

Mr Tong, 50, will be Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law. He is currently Senior Minister of State for Law and Health.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the new Cabinet, PM Lee said: "Both Maliki Osman and Edwin Tong have performed well as Senior Ministers of State, and it is time for them to step up and take on more responsibilities."

The two were among the key promotions in the new Cabinet, and they will be sworn in tomorrow.

Also promoted is Mr Zaqy Mohamad, 45, who will be Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence, moving from his current position as Minister of State for National Development and Manpower.

Ms Low Yen Ling, 45, will be Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry. She will give up her role as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower, but will remain Mayor of South West District.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, 52, will be Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development. He will relinquish his role as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education.

Ms Sun Xueling, 41, will be Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development, moving from her appointment as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam, 40, will step up from the backbench to be Parliamentary Secretary for Health from Sept 1.

Two districts will have new mayors. People's Action Party new face and Marine Parade GRC MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, will be Mayor of South East District, and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, 39, will be Mayor of North West District.

Speaking at the press conference live-streamed from the Istana yesterday, Dr Maliki said he was humbled by his new appointment.

He said: "I stand ready to step up and take up the challenge and responsibilities of this new appointment, both in the Education Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Singapore's education system has been regarded by many as one of the best in the world, because of our readiness to continue to evolve and respond to evolving circumstances and needs over time.

"I think we should continue to do so, that our education system must continue to identify how we can harness the potential of every young Singaporean so that they can contribute as Singaporeans for the future growth of Singapore."

He said that as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, he will "continue to work with our international partners, as we bring forward the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans in the international fora as we navigate these very challenging circumstances we are faced with today".

Mr Tong, in a Facebook post yesterday, said he was honoured to be tasked with helming the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

"MCCY is a young ministry - less than 10 years old. But it continues a long-held Government priority of building a caring, cohesive and confident nation," he said.

"My team and I look forward to engaging Singaporeans, and working with all of you to shape a brighter future and a strong Singapore society."