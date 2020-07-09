GE2020 SINGAPORE VOTES: ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Making a final dash to end strong

Hong Kah North SMC hopeful Gigene Wong (left) of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and her twin sister Phyilly Wong reaching out to residents at Bukit Gombak MRT station yesterday. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Dr Ang Yong Guan, the Progress Singapore Party’s candidate for Marymount SMC, helping Madam Chang Yoke Lin, 86, to wear a face mask while on a walkabout at Block 26 Sin Ming Road yesterday. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
The Workers’ Party’s Mr Low Thia Khiang holding a WP umbrella belonging to resident Eugene Chew after autographing it, while on a walkabout at Hougang MRT station yesterday, on the last day of campaigning. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Ms Gan Siow Huang, the People’s Action Party’s candidate for Marymount SMC, visiting Housing Board flats in Bishan Street 22 to 24 yesterday, in a final push. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
The People’s Action Party’s Mr Liang Eng Hwa, who is contesting in Bukit Panjang SMC, helping a 72-year-old gardener prune a banana tree outside a senior activity centre in Fajar Road during a walkabout yesterday. ST PHOTO: CLEMENT YONG
The Singapore Democratic Party team piled into a bus yesterday and set out for a mega-walkabout in the five constituencies they are contesting, making pit stops at spots such as Fajar Shopping Centre. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, the PAP’s Sengkang GRC candidate, running from door to door to cover more ground during a visit to Block 271C Sengkang Central yesterday. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
Candidates waste no time reaching out to more residents on last day of campaigning

Candidates were up early yesterday to make the best of the last day of hustings before Cooling-off Day today, ahead of tomorrow's polls.

By 8am, the Workers' Party (WP) team for Aljunied GRC was handing out fliers at Hougang MRT station. They were joined by their former chief Low Thia Khiang, 63, a party stalwart who is retiring after almost 40 years in electoral politics.

Mr Low, who sustained a traumatic brain injury after a bad fall in April, signed a WP umbrella for resident Eugene Chew, 59, who works in the steel industry.

Mr Chew has asked Mr Low to sign the sky-blue umbrella every election since 2011 and treasures it too much to use it, he said. "It is like a memento."

The WP's opponents from the People's Action Party (PAP) also put in an early start. By 7.30am, Mr Shamsul Kamar, 48, was at Bedok North Market and Food Centre to greet stallholders and residents having breakfast, then gave out fliers to and fist-bumped passers-by.

At a traffic crossing at Bukit Gombak MRT station, Hong Kah North SMC hopeful Gigene Wong of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chanted cheerfully at commuters: "Vote for me, vote for me."

Accompanied by her twin sister Phyilly Wong, the 54-year-old distributed fliers and declared: "I want to make you all very proud to be in Hong Kah North. I want to make you the happiest residents in Singapore."

Candidates rushed to cover as much ground as they could before the nine days of campaigning had to grind to a halt.

The 11 candidates of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) set out in full force on a "mega-walkabout" through the five constituencies they are contesting, piling into a chartered bus and making pit stops at spots such as Bukit Batok MRT station and Fajar Shopping Centre.

Mr Henry Kwek, who is standing for the PAP in Kebun Baru SMC, posted on his Instagram story that he had cycled 10km through areas such as Teacher's Estate and Thomson Hills.

PSP candidate Ang Yong Guan, who is contesting in Marymount SMC, said he had clocked 12,000 steps by 2pm, as he called at rental flats in Block 26 Sin Ming Road.

DONE OUR BEST

Even though we are new faces... sometimes even when walking around without our uniforms, we also have residents recognising us. So, I believe we have been able to get in touch with the residents here. Hopefully, that translates into votes on Polling Day.

MR MELVYN CHIU of the Singapore People's Party, whose team is contesting in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

It was the 65-year-old's second visit to the block. This time, he handed out masks to elderly residents and asked for their votes.

Dr Ang said he feels he has a "50-50" chance against PAP newcomer and former brigadier-general Gan Siow Huang. "But we don't want to be too complacent," he added.

Ms Gan, 45, braved an afternoon downpour to make house visits at the Housing Board blocks of Bishan Street 22, moving with military precision from floor to floor, but stopping for more than five minutes at some flats to chat with residents, many of whom asked for her "30-second pitch".

Despite hectic schedules, some candidates found time for levity. Mr Liang Eng Hwa, 56, who is standing on the PAP ticket in Bukit Panjang SMC, stopped at a senior activity centre during a walkabout in Fajar Road to help a 72-year-old gardener who was struggling with her banana tree.

He helped support the bananas while she pruned the tree, and wrestled it into a wooden frame to support the fruit. They then posed for a photo with a banana leaf that was as long as he was tall.

As evening fell, parties sought to catch voters at dinner. Red Dot United secretary-general Ravi Philemon, 52, and chairman Michelle Lee, 43, who are standing in Jurong GRC, discussed the Covid-19 pandemic with diners at a Jurong West coffee shop.

At Whampoa Market, a familiar face showed up: Blogger Han Hui Hui, who stood as an independent candidate for Radin Mas SMC in 2015. This time, Ms Han, with her infant in tow, was just there for dinner and to show her support for Peoples Voice chief Lim Tean, 55, and his team, who are contesting in Jalan Besar GRC.

As their campaign drew to a close, the Singapore People's Party slate for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC reckoned they had done their best.

Mr Melvyn Chiu, 40, said his team had covered almost every block in the constituency during their nine-day campaign.

"Even though we are new faces... sometimes even when walking around without our uniforms, we also have residents recognising us," he said.

"So, I believe we have been able to get in touch with the residents here. Hopefully, that translates into votes on Polling Day."

  • Additional reporting by Tan Tam Mei, Lim Yaohui, Kelvin Chng, Cheow Sue-Ann, Anjali Raguraman, Clement Yong, Prisca Ang, Cara Wong and Kok Yufeng

