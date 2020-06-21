Low recovering steadily: WP chief

Workers' Party (WP) MP Low Thia Khiang is recovering steadily, said party chief Pritam Singh on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Singh said he visited Mr Low at his home to see how the former WP secretary-general was after his fall on April 30.

Mr Low, 63, had injured his head in the fall, and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was discharged from hospital after a 21-day stay.

Mr Singh said he could speak to Mr Low only over the phone earlier, as safe distancing restrictions had prevented him from visiting him.

"Mr Low is recovering steadily, but as advised by doctors, has been told not to rush his recovery. For a man of his drive and sense of purpose, I can imagine this advice is difficult for him to abide by!" he wrote.

"But in view of the seriousness of his injuries, he is sticking to the doctor's orders. Mr Low is touched and grateful for all the words of concern and support, and thanks everyone."

In Mr Low's absence, the other Aljunied GRC MPs have been covering his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam.

Mr Low is the longest-serving opposition MP in Singapore. He entered politics in 1988, losing in his first outing as a WP candidate in Tiong Bahru GRC.

He won the Hougang single-member seat at his second election in 1991, and has been an MP since.

Mr Low took over as secretary-general of the WP from Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam in 2001 and went on to lead the party for 17 years.

He stepped down as secretary-general in 2018 and was succeeded by Mr Singh.

Mr Low is credited with being the first opposition leader to win a group representation constituency when the WP team he led won Aljunied GRC in 2011.

With the general election looking imminent following the release of preliminary campaigning guidelines by the Elections Department on Thursday, a question mark remains over whether Mr Low will be healthy enough to contest the polls.