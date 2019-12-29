Line-up of election candidates in Aljunied will be announced at the right time: PAP grassroots adviser

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) will announce its line-up of election candidates in Aljunied GRC at the appropriate time, said grassroots adviser Alex Yeo on Sunday (Dec 29).

Until then, party activists will continue to serve residents consistently and with maximum effort, including through a new health and wellness programme launched on Sunday by Mr Yeo and the Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisation (Paya Lebar).

Mr Yeo, 40, who has chaired the party's Paya Lebar branch in opposition-held Aljunied GRC for more than two years, said that whether he will run in the next general election is for party headquarters to decide.

He was also coy on which former MP might be tasked to front the contest for Aljunied.

Reiterating a point he made during the party convention last month, he said: "Our focus is always on what we do throughout the entire five-year period (between elections).

"As for what the line-up will be and who will be contesting, we will make the announcements at the appropriate time before the general election.

"We do what we can to serve our residents with maximum effort. The rest is for them to decide who they want to serve them in the constituency, as well as in Parliament."

The launch was attended by Mr Lim Boon Heng, former labour chief and special adviser to the chairman of People's Association board of management.

Mr Yeo stressed that work on the ground started before there was talk of the general election.

The first phase of the health and wellness programme - explaining and drafting the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) and wills - began in March 2017.

The pro bono initiative by Mr Yeo, who is a lawyer, has benefited 510 residents and their families.

Phases 2 and 3 will comprise medical screenings, promoting awareness through educational talks, and monitoring health in collaboration with partners such as The Good Life Medical Center. The initial focus is on brain and bone health.

The idea of a holistic programme addressing both the legal and healthcare needs of the elderly was mooted in consultation with residents, said Mr Yeo, pointing out that 26 per cent of those living in Paya Lebar are aged 60 years and above.

They face health issues such as dementia and osteoporosis.

He said: "We want the residents to not just live a good life now, but also to be able to lead healthier lives in their silver years and prevent or delay the onset of illnesses that come with the ageing process.

"The key objective is to improve the quality of our lives as we age so that all of us can enjoy our silver years with family and friends."

Other than the health and wellness programme, his team has been distributing groceries, education subsidies and meal vouchers, and working with government agencies to construct sheltered linkways to improve accessibility for senior and less mobile residents.

Hougang Street Street 21 has been converted to a Silver Zone, which has slowed traffic and improved safety for the elderly and school children.

In Silver Zones, measures are implemented to help slow traffic down, such as lowering the speed limit, having two-stage crossings so pedestrians can wait at the centre divider before crossing to the other side, and narrowing roads at crossings to get vehicles to slow down.

There are also plans to build sheltered walkways for those studying at the Living Sanctuary Brethren church and En-Naeem mosque kindergartens.

As the sheltered walkways for the church and mosque address only the needs of specific groups of people, they are unable to tap Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC) government funding, Mr Yeo explained.

"We will be doing fund raising on our own rather than relying on government funds."

His team is organising a fund raiser in February, with the proceeds also going to the distribution of essentials, and the health and wellness programme.

Paya Lebar resident Oh Yuhua, 71, told The Straits Times on Sunday that she drafted her LPA following a briefing session that she and her family attended last month.

She has been attending weekly group exercises at Kovan Hub for the past 10 years, and looks forward to more health and wellness initiatives.

"It is a chance for me to chat and meet up with friends, and to stay happy and healthy," she said.