Liang Eng Hwa to raise manpower issues, reliance on foreign workers

Mr Liang Eng Hwa, the People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for the single seat of Bukit Panjang, has promised to focus on manpower issues and help review Singapore's reliance on foreign labour if elected.

The current chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Finance and Trade and Industry, who has been an MP for three terms, said he will seek to join the GPC for Manpower if he is elected for a fourth term.

"We have made some headway on restricting foreign labour but Singapore's limited land space means this needs to be further reduced, especially in the construction sector," he told The Straits Times yesterday. "We need to balance the economic and social effects."

Mr Liang said the concern was not a direct result of the coronavirus or inspired by talking points brought up by opposition parties.

"I have spoken up on these issues in Parliament, and asked if economic growth benefits foreigners more than Singaporeans."

His other priorities include institutionalising flexible work arrangements, improving health insurance plans for locals, pushing for the wider use of electric vehicles, as well as job creation. "The severity of the global recession means that the economic downturn will be quite prolonged so it will have direct implications on jobs," he said.

Mr Liang, 56, made these promises in his manifesto to the voters of Bukit Panjang and has suggested to them during his walkabouts that they keep the manifesto for the next five years so that they can check if he makes good on his word.

The managing director at DBS Bank is in a closely watched contest with Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah, who has grabbed the headlines in recent days for his criticism of the Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about this on Sunday, Mr Liang said Professor Tambyah must be prepared to back up his allegations with evidence. He said: "If he wants to make those claims, he better be answerable for them. I will not presume to tell him what to do and will leave it to him. But I will say that it does not really directly concern Bukit Panjang residents and I want my message to be directly to them."

Prof Tambyah, an infectious diseases expert, has published scientific papers on the Covid-19 pandemic and asked for a debate on the issue with the Government.

Mr Liang said there is much he wishes to do on behalf of his residents as the pandemic has led to greater concerns about the cost of living. The cost of doing business was also a concern. "If we move our goods better and make sure our local supply chain is more efficient, there is potential to lower business costs. Right now, it's a bit inefficient because goods go around Singapore before they end up where they need to," he said.

He added that the pandemic should also prompt people to rethink how they consume and distribute food, so as to make sure that everyone has enough. "After Covid-19, we really have to look at our food sources and think about how we can consume the right amount of food. There is still too much food wastage and we can change social norms and behaviour to reduce that," he said.

With the contest heating up, both Mr Liang and Prof Tambyah have brought in additional support from other constituencies for extra firepower. The PAP's Holland-Bukit Timah GRC team, led by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, has joined Mr Liang in Bukit Panjang on walkabouts and said Mr Liang would chair Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council if he is elected.

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann also said there will be differences felt by residents if Bukit Panjang is won by the SDP and the PAP retains Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, as the council will have to be split.

Yesterday, Progress Singapore Party chief Tan Cheng Bock joined Prof Tambyah in Bukit Panjang to lend his support.