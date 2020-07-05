Less tech-savvy seniors cannot be left out: WP's Dylan Ng

There is a need to reach out to less tech-savvy elderly residents amid the e-rallies and other election events taking place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Workers' Party (WP) East Coast GRC candidate Dylan Ng.

He was speaking to The Sunday Times during a walkabout at the market and hawker centre at 58 New Upper Changi Road.

Candidates from both parties turned up at the hawker centre early yesterday morning to distribute fliers and paraphernalia.

Said Mr Ng: "In terms of reaching out to the elderly, we really have to do our groundwork. There's no shortcut or an easy way out.

"Sometimes, when we bump into such residents when we are out and we speak English to them, they look at us and go 'Huh?'

"So we have to speak to them in dialects like Hokkien and Teochew to connect with them and reach out to them, so they are not left out."

Mr Ng, 44, is part of the WP slate fielded in East Coast GRC this year. He was joined at yesterday's walkabout by teammates Kenneth Foo, 43, and Nicole Seah, 33.

The other two members - Mr Terence Tan, 49, and Mr Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, 54 - did not appear to be present at the walkabout.

The WP team is up against a People's Action Party one led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, 59.

On Friday, the WP team had said during a media doorstop at a walkabout in another part of Bedok that going up against Mr Heng's team would be "an uphill battle".

Said Ms Seah: "What we need to do is to ensure the WP team continues to push very hard to make every vote count. We recognise the very strong possibility that there is going to be a 'freak' election result that might potentially wipe out the opposition, and especially all of the hard work and ground that the WP has gained over the years in serving the residents."

In a post on her Instagram stories on Friday night, Ms Seah added: "To be clear, (Mr Heng's move) is really a sudden surprise move that puts an ultimatum in the hands of voters."

There is not much time for voters to "process such a deeply personal and important choice", she said, and swing voters will be put in a difficult position, especially those who recognise the value that the opposition party has added.

Bedok resident Tan Siok Keng, 60, who runs a yong tau foo stall at the 58 New Upper Changi Road market, said in Mandarin yesterday: "It's good to see both parties here. When there is competition, there is improvement."

A 40-year-old Bedok resident, a convenience store owner who gave his name only as Mr Lim, said: "I believe in a democratic society. A balance of power is a healthy political situation. The candidates may have different opinions, but I believe they share a common purpose - the betterment of the people."