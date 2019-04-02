Largest increase in voters in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

The Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC has seen the largest increase in eligible voters compared to two years ago, according to the latest voter rolls.

As of Feb 1, there were 242,067 voters, a jump of 19,269 from the 222,798 electors registered as of July 31, 2017, when the registers of electors were last certified.

The numbers of eligible voters in Singapore was disclosed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, in a written reply to a parliamentary question filed by Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC).

Sembawang GRC saw the second-largest increase in eligible voters, increasing by 16,711 to 167,299.

Chua Chu Kang GRC had the third-largest increase, with voter numbers increasing by 7,127 to 137,797.

For single-member constituencies, Hong Kah North saw the biggest increase of 6,891 electors to 34,464.

This was followed by Sengkang West, which increased from 40,983 to 47,846 - a jump of 6,863 voters.

Bukit Batok had the third-largest jump, increasing by 2,540 voters to 29,373.

Among the group representation and single-member constituencies, Radin Mas SMC saw its elector numbers drop the most, from 27,254 to 25,150, a difference of 2,104 voters.

In total, the number of eligible voters across Singapore has increased by 77,771 to 2,593,093.

The last general election was in September 2015, while the next one must be held by April 2021.

The registers of electors were last updated in June 2017, to prepare for the presidential election in September that year.

The Elections Department opened the voter rolls for public inspection recently, till March 11 this year.