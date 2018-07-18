Lapses, weak controls flagged in yearly audit of govt finances

Lapses in contract management and weaknesses in IT and financial controls again emerged as the more significant issues in a yearly audit of government finances.

In particular, three ministries, three government funds and four statutory boards were flagged in the Auditor-General's Office report for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Commenting on the lapses identified as being similar to those from previous years, Auditor-General Willie Tan Yoke Meng said that "more should be done to address these concerns so that the finan-cial governance and controls of the public sector as a whole would be strengthened".

The Ministry of Finance, meanwhile, said the findings were being addressed and close attention would be paid to recurrent issues.

