Lapses, weak controls flagged in yearly audit of govt finances

Auditor-General Willie Tan Yoke Meng acknowledged that more should be done to address lapses in contract management and weaknesses in IT and financial controls.
Lapses in contract management and weaknesses in IT and financial controls again emerged as the more significant issues in a yearly audit of government finances.

In particular, three ministries, three government funds and four statutory boards were flagged in the Auditor-General's Office report for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Commenting on the lapses identified as being similar to those from previous years, Auditor-General Willie Tan Yoke Meng said that "more should be done to address these concerns so that the finan-cial governance and controls of the public sector as a whole would be strengthened".

The Ministry of Finance, meanwhile, said the findings were being addressed and close attention would be paid to recurrent issues.

