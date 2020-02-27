Labour MPs say help is at hand on the jobs front

There were worries that the higher Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates for older workers, meant to start next year, would be cancelled amid economic headwinds.

But the subsidies announced in the Budget last week to offset half of the increases for employers show that what the Government has promised will be done, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How yesterday.

He noted there were also new schemes and enhancements to incentivise employers to hire mature Singaporeans. "By the sheer number of targeted subsidies and incentives aimed at sustaining and spurring continued hiring of older Singaporean workers in this Budget, the Government's care for and commitment to our older workers is crystal clear," he said.

Mr Heng, who is deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, was among labour MPs who spoke about the importance of job security for various groups - such as mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), low-wage workers and freelancers. They also lauded the support for businesses and workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Patrick Tay (West Coast GRC) suggested providing the SkillsFuture Credit top-ups earlier than October, so that workers can use this period of downtime to go for training. All Singaporeans aged 25 and up will receive $500, while those aged 40 to 60 will receive an additional $500 which can be used on about 200 career transition programmes offered by continuing education and training centres.

Mr Tay suggested expanding the list of eligible programmes beyond the 200 to include those recognised under the industry transformation maps skills frameworks as well as suitable government and NTUC-run courses and those of company training committees.

Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC) said NTUC will set up on-demand mobile centres for PMEs to offer career development workshops and job preparation courses closer to the heartlands. The UPME Centre is now located in the NTUC Members' Hub in One Marina Boulevard.

For a start, the mobile centres will be at Cairnhill, Tanglin and Pek Kio community centres.

NTUC will also roll out free workshops on project management fundamentals and digital marketing, as well as financial planning to help PMETs who find themselves "sandwiched" financially, said Mr Yong.

Mr Zainal Sapari (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) suggested providing data on wage benchmarks by occupation and sector so that people can identify a fair wage and make more informed decisions about careers.

He also suggested educating people about fair employment contracts. There could be a "cooling off period" of up to five working days for workers to rescind contracts without penalty. Companies found to have unfair clauses in their employment contracts could be placed on a watch list and be subject to administrative penalties.