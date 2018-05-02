Labour movement's new initiatives

NTUC-Education and Training Fund

The fund, which subsidises training for union members, has reached its $200 million target. NTUC raised $50 million through sponsorships and received $150 million in matching government grants.

Supply Chain Employees Union The new union was formed to represent workers in the logistics and supply chain management sector, including 800 employees from ST Logistics.

Financial Services Union The labour movement is working with unions in the financial cluster to better represent professionals, managers and executives in new services such as financial technology and asset management.

Infocomms and Technology Association

The association for information and communications technology professionals will provide key services including networking opportunities and support for training.

NTUC-UOB collaboration

Under a partnership with United Overseas Bank, NTUC will offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a digital solution that helps to automate processes such as accounting and finance. The most basic option will be free.

Plus! Engage

NTUC will offer it's Plus! Engage mobile service for SMEs to market their products and collect data that can be used to improve campaigns.

Kampung Admiralty

NTUC's social enterprises in the upcoming Kampung Admiralty project will work more closely to offer integrated services. The new housing estate will have a FairPrice supermarket, a Foodfare hawker centre, a First Campus childcare centre and an NTUC Health eldercare service centre.