Korean may be taught as a foreign language in Singapore schools

BUSAN • The Government will look into offering Korean as a foreign language in schools, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking to reporters at the close of his five-day visit to South Korea yesterday, he said: "We will look at that. There's some interest because people follow Korean movies and K-pop."

Third languages currently offered to students in Singapore schools include Japanese, French, German and Spanish.

But there are practical considerations, said PM Lee, who pointed out that local exams are conducted by the Cambridge examinations syndicate. "I'm not sure that they actually run a Korean language exam - we will think about this," he said.

"But I hope Singaporeans will pick up Korean, whether or not it is a third language in schools. I think there are many opportunities - some of them actually go to Korea to study Korean."

The University of Cambridge International Examinations, the Ministry of Education, and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board are the joint examining authorities for examinations such as the GCE A levels in Singapore.

During an official lunch hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in last Saturday, PM Lee had noted the huge draw of Korean culture and food for many Singaporeans - a trend that had led to bilateral tourism figures more than doubling in the last 10 years, to 860,000 last year.

PM Lee was in South Korea for a bilateral visit and to attend the Asean-Republic of Korea (ROK) Commemorative Summit held in Busan. He leaves today.