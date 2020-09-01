Invest in S'pore workforce? Firms must be bigger part of solution

The Government, employers and citizens will need to step up to the plate for the Singaporean workforce to hold its own in a competitive and rapidly changing market, said newly elected People's Action Party MP Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC).

Below are excerpts from her maiden speech in Parliament yesterday:

I believe Singapore can build a lasting competitive advantage by being the nation that learns the fastest.

Today, I will focus on two things we must prioritise to do that. One, investing in our people and two, giving them opportunity...

I believe it's time to go full throttle to help our people quickly acquire job-oriented skills and, crucially, to provide them immediate opportunities to use those skills in meaningful work.

For this to happen, employers must be a bigger part of the solution. First, they must take greater accountability for their employees' learning.

Second, they must be willing to give more Singaporeans a chance, and look beyond paper and past experience, instead making their hiring and career progression and retention decisions based on skills...

Google launched its new Google Career Certificates programme, a collection of six-month-long courses designed to help participants get qualifications in high-paying, high-growth job fields without attending university...

The cost of this programme? The IT support certificate costs US$49 (S$67) a month, or US$300 for six months. That's less than what you and I get in SkillsFuture credit...

Of course, we don't know how many of those who complete the Google Certificates programme will actually get jobs as a result, but it does paint what the future could look like: Employers developing their own or collaborating with higher-learning institutes and other partners to offer pre-skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities, from apprenticeships and traineeships, to short courses, to reskilling boot camps, along a lifelong learning path where they are able to quickly apply what they learn...

To increase opportunities for job seekers in particular, we also ask companies to consider if they can hire a little ahead of demand, or to loosen their screening criteria and take a chance on Singaporeans who may not look like the perfect fit in terms of paper qualifications and past industry experience, but have sufficient relevant skills to get in the door and the attitude to learn the rest on the job if they are just given the opportunity.

Some companies will require support to do all this. For example, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Government can play a bigger role, creating platforms to train their employees at scale and at speed, while simultaneously helping the SMEs to transform and redesign their jobs where necessary. And of course, the Government is already helping...

But good policy in itself is not enough.

People must also trust the implementation. Trust that they will be given a fair chance. But we also know the best schemes don't always work out for everyone.

We've met them. We've all met them among our residents, our friends - Singaporeans who don't feel they are being given a fair chance.

The 50-something PMET who was retrenched when his company was acquired and has gone for countless interviews, only to be told he is "overqualified" for the roles.

The 40-something banker who was first put on no-pay leave and then let go because he was told there was no business need, only to see a foreigner take his place two months later, while he himself is unable to get back into an industry that is supposed to be still growing.

The 30-something Malay accounts clerk who goes through countless job advertisements and interviews, only to find that many of the jobs are for Mandarin speakers only, as if computers and ledgers can speak only Mandarin.

The 20-something graduate, a few years out of school, who interviews for jobs that ask for experience, only to be offered a basic pay that he believes can only be called a low-ball offer, lower than what a fresh grad should be making.

If people get a bad taste that no matter how hard they work, the system is stacked against them, it leads to cynicism.

And because we Singaporeans actually have a strong sense of fairness and rooting for the underdog, if people see too many people around them like that, it can lead to polarisation, which only hurts our competitiveness.