Institutes of higher learning must respect S'pore's social norms and laws: Indranee

Institutes of higher learning (IHLs) here must respect Singapore's social norms and laws when dealing with potentially socially divisive issues, including race, religion and sexuality, Second Minister for Education and Finance Indranee Rajah said in Parliament yesterday.

"They do have to exercise appropriate judgment and sensitivity," she said in reply to Nominated MP Walter Theseira who had asked about the Education Ministry's stance on the participation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) speakers in events at higher education institutions.

Associate Professor Theseira had also asked whether the ministry monitors decisions by the institutions to bar, censor or regulate such speakers and performers.

Ms Indranee said higher education institutions should "provide a common space and neutral ground for open discussions and civil discourse", while being respectful of wider societal norms and laws.

"Within the bounds of these principles, our IHLs have the autonomy to manage the activities on campus, such as deciding which artists, speakers and performers to invite, including those who may identify with LGBTQ+ causes," she said.

In July, local DJ Joshua Simon, who is gay, said Singapore Polytechnic had cancelled his talk at a TEDxYouth@SP event due to the content of his script, which included his sexuality.

The school spokesman had said that the student organising committee of the event had given him a chance to change some parts of his script, but he declined and chose not to speak at the event.

In September, bisexual Singaporean singer Leon Markcus withdrew from a concert at the SIM Global Education campus, after the school's management requested that he avoid "suggestive or provocative" attire or song content.

An SIM spokesman had said then: "As an educational institute with very diverse stakeholder groups, it is important that we remain sensitive to the different interests of our stakeholders."

In a follow-up parliamentary question, Prof Theseira asked if the decisions to ask speakers and performers to censor content are motivated by broader national policy concerns or personal views.

Ms Indranee said that such decisions should not be made on the basis of personal views.

"There is an element of discretion (in making these decisions) and that element of discretion should not be decided based on just your own personal belief, but from the viewpoint that this is common space, you want people coming into the common space to be comfortable," she said.

She added that the threshold of comfort also depends on the audience.

"Some audiences may well be able to be much more accommodating, others may feel a little uncomfortable, so the institutions will have to take that call," she said.