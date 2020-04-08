Increased income support for lower-wage workers

More workers will get help from the Short-Term Relief Fund during the coronavirus pandemic, as coverage is extended to half the resident workforce, up from 20 per cent previously. Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad announced the increased support in Parliament yesterday in the debate over the supplementary budget.

The fund currently provides financial help to lower-wage workers whose employers are unable to pay them wages due to financial difficulties or business failure.

Mr Zaqy said that since April 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has increased this support from up to one month's salary, currently capped at $1,000, to up to two months' salary, capped at $4,600, depending on the worker's income.

This enhancement will last till year end, when it will be reviewed.

The Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, set up by MOM, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, will identify workers who may need this financial relief.

Lower-wage workers will continue to get additional help through the enhanced Workfare Income Supplement scheme. "The qualifying income ceiling and maximum annual payouts have both gone up since January 2020," said Mr Zaqy. "More workers can benefit from greater Workfare support of up to $4,000 a year."

Those earning up to $2,000 per month last year, including self-employed people, will receive a Workfare Special Payment of $3,000 in cash. The Central Provident Fund Board will pay eligible Workfare recipients two payouts of $1,500 in July and October this year, brought forward from November.

As for the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, which gives direct cash assistance of $9,000 over nine months, he said MOM is working with NTUC to provide details on how to apply and file an appeal soon.

In the meantime, he called on self-employed people with spare capacity during the downturn to use this time in training and upskilling through initiatives such as the Self-Employed Person Training Support Scheme administered by NTUC.

The scheme has been extended until year end and self-employed people will get an hourly training allowance of $10 from May 1 - up from $7.50 - with no cap as to how much training they can sign up for.

"For example, a self-employed private-hire car or bus driver who spends 10 full days training in a month can receive $800 of training allowance in that month," he said.