Impact of Covid-19 on livelihoods on voters' minds: Post-GE survey

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs and the cost of living were considerations for Singaporeans as they headed to the polls in July, a survey of the general election results has found.

Political diversity, too, was a key concern among younger and better-educated voters.

The ruling People's Action Party is still seen as the most credible political party, but there was a drop in the proportion of respondents from all age groups who felt this way.

The perceived credibility of the opposition Workers' Party rose among voters of all age groups.

These are among the key findings in the poll done by the Institute of Policy Studies, in which 4,027 voting-age Singaporeans took part.